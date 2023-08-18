How To Intercept 5 Radio Transmissions in Warzone

Excitement is ablaze as the new MW3 event takes center stage in the gaming world. In the heart of the action lies a thrilling challenge: intercepting five radio transmissions in Warzone’s electrifying Shadow Siege game mode. A chance to seize valuable rewards awaits, and we’re here to guide you through this epic mission.

Six incredible rewards are up for grabs during this event, each easily attainable. But the task of intercepting five radio transmissions in the Shadow Siege event might appear a tad tricky. Relax, for we’re about to unveil the strategy that will make this feat a reality, whether you’re rolling with your squad or flying solo.

The Warzone Shadow Siege event adds an enticing bonus objective: intercepting five radio transmissions. Successful execution of this mission earns you a tier skip, propelling you forward in the game. Let’s dive into the blueprint for accomplishing this radio transmission interception triumph.

The Event Timeline

How long can you bask in the Shadow Siege glory? Mark your calendars: from August 17 to August 21 at 10:30 a.m. PT, the Shadow Siege Event claims its spot in Warzone 2. This limited-time opportunity invites you to plunge into the playlist whenever you wish during the event’s duration, guaranteeing the acquisition of these enticing rewards.

Navigating to Intercept Radio Transmissions in Warzone Shadow Siege

The path to intercepting five radio transmissions in the Warzone Shadow Siege event takes us to a place of intrigue—the “Burner Phones.” These crucial items lie hidden within the secret bunker nestled beneath the Zaya Observatory in Al Mazrah. Here’s the deal: these Burner Phones are yours for the taking once you neutralize enemy AI soldiers. However, there’s a twist: you must secure all five in one fell swoop.

Relax, though. The challenge isn’t as Herculean as it may sound. With a solid team at your side, this can be conquered swiftly. First, arm yourself with a weapon optimized for close-quarter combat. Then, venture into the secret bunker to engage and eliminate as many AI soldiers as possible. Amid the action, keep an eye out for the burner phones they drop.

Vital tip: You don’t need to be the trailblazer in picking up these phones. If a member of another squad interacts with one, it still counts for your team. Yet, bear in mind that each burner phone can only be activated once. Thus, your mission entails uncovering five distinct phones to triumph.

Optimal Location for Intercepting Radio Transmissions

Shadow Siege isn’t just a game mode; it’s a tribute to Modern Warfare 3. Here, a fascinating opportunity emerges: completing six bonus objectives to secure permanent rewards. One such reward, the elusive tier skip, beckons, tied to the task of intercepting five radio transmissions within this event.

Here’s the drill: those all-important Burner Phones drop from the enemies who relentlessly assail you throughout the Warzone Shadow Siege gameplay. Intercepting these radio transmissions is as simple as scooping up the burner phones that hit the ground post-elimination.

After immersing myself in the Shadow Siege experience, I’ve discovered the ultimate hotspot for Burner Phones. The epicenter lies in and around the concealed bunker beneath Zaya Observatory. Positioned amidst waves of adversaries, the area offers ample opportunities to hunker down safely, defeat foes, and then scour the terrain for those invaluable Burner Phones. Five of these are in your possession, and your mission has been accomplished.

Upon acquiring a burner phone, expect a nugget of information regarding the enemy’s plans. Personally, the chaos that’s perpetually present in the Warzone Shadow Siege event made it tough for me to truly grasp their transmissions.

Shadow Siege Event Warzone Rewards

As you embark on this journey, rewards beckon:

M13C Assault Rifle: Achieved by assisting in eliminating five commanders (Juggernauts and Commander Helos). Serpent Slayer Vehicle Skin: Secured upon gaining possession of a missile launcher. Konni Group Emblem: Unlocked by obliterating the Zaya Observatory. Crimson Sound Calling Card: Yours upon successful exfiltration with mission accomplished. Gas Canister Weapon Charm: Snagged by delivering 5 gas canisters as a united squad in one sortie. 1 Battle Pass Token: The ultimate prize for intercepting five radio transmissions.

As the digital battlefield beckons, armed with this strategy, you’re primed to intercept those elusive radio transmissions. The Shadow Siege event, a bridge between MW3 nostalgia and Warzone’s modern battleground, is your proving ground for victory. So rally your squad or go it alone—the mission is clear, and the rewards await the triumphant. Seize the moment, and may victory be yours!

Comments

comments