What’s Inside the Box? Messi’s Tease Sparks Worldwide Speculation

Recently, Lionel Messi surprised his social media followers with a somewhat enigmatic post, where he could be seen holding a box inscribed with the words “Join the Planet.” The news quickly spread beyond social media, capturing attention across the globe, and soon, everyone was talking about it.

In the post, Messi wrote: “Told you I have been working on something close to my heart. Any guesses about what’s inside the box?” His post was quickly reshared by his football team Inter Miami CF, tagging blockchain for good project Planet.

Interestingly, this was not the first time the footballing legend hinted at something to do with Planet. In fact, Messi’s previous post received an overwhelmingly positive and enthusiastic response from his followers. This time was no exception, with likes on the post nearing 5 million and comments exceeding 26,000.

Kicking Pollution Away: Messi’s Viral Stand with Planet

On 16th June, Messi dropped a hint about his association with Planet through a video clip that captured him walking through a desert-like landscape, where he is seen kicking away a can labeled “pollution.” This evocative short visual quickly garnered over 43 million views.

The second video clip, more than 30 seconds in length, offered a deeper glimpse into the concept. It began similarly, with Messi kicking away a “pollution” can — and as it unfolded, cutting-edge visual graphics illustrated a rejuvenated Earth. Notably, the video concluded with a clear and compelling call to action, as “Join the Planet” was vividly displayed in its final frame.

Amplifying the message, Inter Miami CF, Messi’s present team, shared this video via their official Twitter handle on July 24th. The shared tweet prominently featured Planet’s’ Twitter handle @JointhePlanet, highlighting the initiative’s bold mission: “Saving the Planet – Block by Block.”

Planet’s Bold Ambition

Planet has positioned itself with a bold ambition: to disrupt the colossal US$300 billion Green Tech Industry. The vision is crystal clear—to harness blockchain’s untapped potential in tackling the urgent and critical social sustainability challenges confronting Earth and its inhabitants. Planet isn’t a one-off project but a movement. With an arsenal of technology and innovation, Planet combines the power of celebrities and their global fandoms to bring the world’s attention to environmental causes — while rewarding everyone who is part of the Planet ecosystem.



Planet understands that technology alone isn’t the complete answer—it’s about strategic partnerships. That’s where global icons like Lionel Messi come in. Planet is changing the way celebrities interact with Web 3 projects by moving to deep partnerships where these celebrities are part of the Planet ecosystem as they join hands towards environmental projects they value.

After all, environmental sustainability is a cause that sits close to the hearts of influential figures like Messi, making them not just ambassadors but impassioned advocates for the cause.

Planet’s Guiding Principles

Planet derives its founding philosophy from the SDGs of the United Nations. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals – as put forward by the United Nations – speak about the social, economic, and environmental challenges that face us and how we can combat them by promoting sustainable development principles intrinsically.

The On-Ground Structure

The functional structure of Planet takes forward the celebrity-backed causes through multiple revenue-generating mechanisms, including celebrity-backed Real World Assets (RWAs), Mystery Boxes, and Exclusive NFTs. Together with the Planet Ecosystem Fund, which invests in exciting areas such as sustainability startups, AI, and others using quants-based yield generating, Planet generates sustainable revenue to back its causes and reward its users. Buy back and burn and income generation for Planet asset holders create healthy reward mechanisms to reward global economies. Meanwhile, the Planet DAO turns the entire project inclusive and democratic, with $Planet holders voting on key decisions and the Ecosystem Fund’s investment directions.

$PLANET

$Planet is the fuel that drives the ecosystem economy. The $Planet token, with deflationary supply thanks to sustainable buy-back and burn initiatives, ensures scarcity and value. It offers access to the ecosystem and also introduces income-generating opportunities to its holders. The token is available on Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Mexc, Bitmart, Poloniex, Gate.io, Bitget, and Bybit.

Intending to produce a $100 million/annum revenue, Planet is Certik-certified and ranks in the top 10% of all projects the blockchain security pioneer has ever audited. While Planet is disrupting green tech and giving its holders the benefit of a sustainable revenue ecosystem while partnering in new ways with the world’s biggest celebrities, its core philosophy is centered around creating a better world. Planet shows how blockchain and Web 3 can bring together the world to address social and sustainability challenges hand in hand with global celebrities and thought leaders.

Comments

comments