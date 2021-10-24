How to invest in SpaceX

Elon Musk, a millionaire businessman and entrepreneur, created SpaceX in 2002. The firm is primarily concerned with space exploration and technology. The firm is most known for its Starlink satellite constellation, which intends to give free, high-speed internet to everyone on the planet.

It’s also the first commercial business to send people to the International Space Station (ISS) and the first to reuse an orbiting rocket.

SpaceX’s business strategy revolves around human space exploration. Elon Musk, the business’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO), has been outspoken in his support for human colonisation of Mars, and his company is totally committed to spaceflight research and development.

SpaceX is presently working on a number of cutting-edge spacecraft, including the SpaceX Starship, a reusable spacecraft that will be the world’s biggest rocket.

Since its inception, SpaceX has operated as a private enterprise. That isn’t to suggest it won’t change in the future, since additional investment will almost certainly be required if SpaceX is to maintain its position as the industry leader in space exploration.

With Elon Musk’s billions behind him, it’s unclear if the creator and CEO would cede partial control of the firm he has worked so hard to build.

Investing in a space ETF or fund exposes you to a collection of firms already active in the young space sector. In recent years, a growing number of space funds have emerged.

You might invest in Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC through us. In July 2021, this investment trust became the world’s first publicly traded space technology fund. It was invested in 20 firms in the industry at the time of writing. The Procure Space UCITS ETF – GBp, which follows the S-Network Procure Space Index, is also available. There are 34 pure play space firms on this list.

There is presently just one publicly traded pure play space stock: Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic (SPCE). Others, like Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and, of course, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, might join the list in the future. Customers may reserve seats on spacecrafts to experience space travel through Virgin Galactic, which focuses on commercial spaceflight. The firm differs from SpaceX in several ways, the most notable of which is that it does not launch rocket ships from the ground. Virgin Galactic, on the other hand, launches their spaceship from a carrier jet, which is less taxing on the human body.

If SpaceX goes public, you can speculate on its stock price using financial derivatives like CFDs. You’ll be able to trade increasing prices by going long and decreasing prices by going short with these items.

SpaceX has a slew of well-heeled backers. Founders Fund, Baillie Gifford, and Valor Equity Partners, as well as Fidelity, Gigafund, and Google, are among the investors. The current round of investment, known as series N, began in July 2020, with the goal of raising $1 billion on a $44 billion value for SpaceX.

Look at the firms mentioned here with a stock screener tool to see whether you want to trade them directly.

Elon Musk is best known as the CEO of Tesla, a company that makes electric cars and batteries. His own Tesla Roadster was sent into orbit on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, demonstrating his ability to foster collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX. On October 9, 2020, the automobile flew by Mars, reaching within 4.6 million miles of the Red Planet.

For the greater part of 2020, Tesla has been the apple of many investors’ eyes, with the Tesla share price rising by more than 500%. However, the firm has been accused of being overpriced, and its stock has recently entered numerous negative trends, giving possibilities for short sellers.