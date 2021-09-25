How to jailbreak on iPhone

When a new iOS version is launched, many fans anticipate the release of a new jailbreak for that particular iOS version. Fortunately, unc0ver just released version 6.x of their jailbreak programme, which adds support for iOS 14.3 and the 2020 iPhone range.

Unc0ver isn’t available on the App Store, so keep reading for the most up-to-date installation instructions on how to jailbreak your iPhone.

Jailbreaking is the process of breaking into your iPhone in order to get beyond the limitations imposed by iOS. This allows you to install applications from developers who are unable to publish to the App Store on your phone. The major reason individuals jailbreak is to increase their customisation choices.

To jailbreak your iPhone, you must first download and install Cydia on your device.

It’s important to note that jailbreaking your iPhone exposes it to security flaws in applications, software, and iOS itself. If you have an issue with your iPhone and it is jailbroken, Apple may not be able to fix it.

Also, once you’ve jailbroken your iPhone, you can’t upgrade it without re-jailbreaking it. You won’t be able to accomplish this if the next version of iOS doesn’t include a jailbreak.

You’ll need the following items:

A computer

iPhone

A Lightning cord

unc0ver Download

iTunes if you are using Windows

No pending updates waiting on your iPhone

Before you jailbreak your iPhone, take a recent backup in case something happens.

It’s worth mentioning that finishing the jailbreak procedure on a Mac is the simplest option. If you have access to a Mac, we suggest that you use it.

For this approach, your iPhone can be running any version of iOS from 11.0 to 14.3. On your iPhone, you’ll need to update to the latest iteration of unc0ver at some time.

Using a Mac

To begin, get AltStore for Mac.

Unzip the file from your Downloads folder after it has finished downloading.

Move the new AltStore programme to your Applications folder once it has been unpacked. Once you’ve completed this, go ahead and start AltStore.

Click on AltStore’s symbol in the Menu Bar, which looks like a diamond with curved edges, now that it’s open. Then choose Mail Plug-in to Install.

After that, you’ll have to click Allow and enter your password. After that, navigate to Mail > Preferences in the Mail app. After that, go to the General page and then Manage Plug-ins.

Toggle the box next to AltPlugin in this window, then click apply. You now have to restart Mail by closing & re-opening it.

Connect your iPhone to your computer using the wire that came with it. Once connected, go to AltStore in your Mac’s menu bar, then Install AltStore and choose your iPhone. When asked, sign in with your Apple ID (or create a new one if necessary), then select Install.

Then, on your iPhone, go to Settings. Tap on your Apple ID under General > Device Management. Choose the option to Trust AltStore. Then, on your iPhone, go to the unc0ver site and press the Download button. When you select Open with AltStore, the programme will be installed by AltStore.

Finally, tap Jailbreak in the unc0ver app.

Using Windows