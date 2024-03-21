The CBS Sports March Madness 2024 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Bracket Games are back, bringing excitement and competition to office pools everywhere.

The stage is set for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, with both the men’s and women’s brackets finalized. Fans around the country are eagerly filling out their March Madness brackets and getting ready to join pools. While the thrill of supporting your favorite team is undeniable, there’s an added level of excitement in picking your bracket winners. Can UConn clinch another men’s title, or will South Carolina dominate the women’s bracket? Selecting the right champion is the first step to success in any NCAA Tournament pool.

But it’s not just about picking the champions; spotting early-round upsets and identifying potential Cinderella teams can give you an edge in your March Madness bracket. While upsets are less common in the women’s bracket, there are still underdog teams capable of surprising everyone. With the action heating up, it’s time to get your 2024 March Madness pool underway.

If you’re searching for a home for your NCAA Tournament bracket game, look no further than CBS Sports. The CBS Sports App offers Bracket Games for free, giving you the chance to win exciting prizes. Signing up is easy.

CBS Sports hosts NCAA Bracket Challenges for both the men’s and women’s tournaments, with trips to the 2025 Final Four up for grabs in both contests. Qualifying for these epic trips is simple. For the Men’s Challenge, follow this link, hit “Join Now,” and enter. Once the men’s bracket is revealed on Sunday, March 17 at 6 p.m. ET, fill out your bracket, and you could be on your way to the 2025 Final Four.

But that’s not all. Anyone participating in both the Men’s and Women’s CBS Sports Bracket Challenges will be entered for a chance to win a brand new Nissan Rogue. The deadline for the men’s bracket is March 21 at noon ET, while the women’s bracket deadline is March 22 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

To qualify, follow the steps to join the Men’s Challenge and then join the Women’s Challenge. Simply participating in both contests makes you eligible for the Nissan Rogue giveaway, regardless of how your brackets fare.

Teams in the men’s bracket:

North Carolina Tar Heels: With an impressive history in the NCAA Tournament, including six national titles, the Tar Heels are a force to be reckoned with. Led by standout players and under the guidance of head coach Hubert Davis, they’re poised for another deep run.

Oregon Ducks: Fresh off a victory in the Pac 12 Tournament, the Ducks are looking strong. Led by senior standout N’Faly Dante, they’re ready to make a splash in the NCAA Tournament.

And in the women’s bracket, watch out for these contenders:

Iowa Hawkeyes: Securing their first No. 1 seed since 1992, the Hawkeyes are led by the dynamic Caitlin Clark. With momentum on their side, they’re a team to watch in the tournament.

USC Trojans: Despite finishing second in the Pac-12 regular season, the Trojans are on a roll. With notable wins against top-ranked teams, they’re primed for success in March Madness.

Ready to join the action? Set up your 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket pools by joining the 2024 NCAA Bracket Games here. Don’t miss out on the chance to win a trip to the 2025 Final Four or a new Nissan Rogue by entering the Women’s Bracket Games as well.