So, you’ve been honing your skills in Fortnite, mastering every move and conquering challenges like a pro. But did you know there’s a whole other level to explore? Yes, we’re talking about Fortnite tournaments, where the best of the best come together to battle it out for cash prizes and glory.

You might be wondering, “How do I even get into these tournaments?” Well, fret not, because we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know to join the ranks of Fortnite tournament champions.

All You Need to Know

Before you can jump into the fray, there are a few prerequisites you need to meet:

Email Verification: Make sure your Fortnite account is linked to a verified email address. Two-Factor Authentication: Beef up your account security by enabling two-factor authentication. Aspect Ratio Setting: For PC players, set your game’s aspect ratio to 16:9. Parental Consent: If you’re between 13 and 17 years old, get the green light from your parents or guardians. Level Requirement: Your Fortnite account should be at least level 15.

Once you’ve checked off all these boxes, you’re ready to dive into the world of Fortnite tournaments.

Joining a Fortnite Tournament

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate your way into a Fortnite tournament:

Access the Compete Tab: Head to the main menu and look for the “Compete” tab. This is your gateway to tournament glory. Browse Tournaments: Take a gander at the list of tournaments, showcasing previous, ongoing, and upcoming events. Select Your Mode: Choose your preferred tournament from the list and head to the “Play” tab, then “Mode Selection.” Pick Your Tournament: Scroll through the options under the “By Epic” list and select the tournament you want to compete in. Play and Earn: Jump into the action and start racking up points. The better you perform, the sweeter the rewards.

Understanding the Rules of Engagement

When it comes to Fortnite tournaments, the rules are pretty straightforward. Here’s what you need to know:

Gameplay: Matches follow the standard battle royale format, pitting 100 players against each other in a fight for survival.

No Respawn: Unlike regular modes, respawning is disabled in tournaments, so every move counts.

Building: Depending on the mode, building may or may not be allowed, so strategize accordingly.

Fixing the Compete Tab Conundrum

Now, if you’ve been spending too much time in the LEGO Fortnite universe, you might encounter a pesky issue with the Compete tab disappearing. But fear not, for there’s a simple solution:

Switch Modes: Try switching to Battle Royale, Battle Royale Ranked, or Zero Build. This should coax the Compete tab out of hiding and back into view.

And there you have it! With these tips in your arsenal, you’re ready to dive headfirst into the world of Fortnite tournaments. So, what are you waiting for? Get out there and show the world what you’re made of!