Roblox is a fantastic platform where players can create, explore, and enjoy games with friends. One of its best features is private servers, which let you play in a controlled environment with only the people you invite. But what happens when someone ruins the fun? Whether it’s a troll, a rule-breaker, or just someone you’d rather not play with, knowing how to remove them from your private server is essential.

1. Using In-Game Admin Commands

Many Roblox games come with built-in admin tools that allow private server owners to kick players. If the game supports it, you can usually type a command like /kick [username] in the chat. However, not all games have this feature, so you’ll need to check if the game you’re playing includes admin controls.

Some popular admin systems, like HD Admin or Kohls Admin Infinite, give server owners special permissions. If the game uses one of these, you might have access to a menu where you can select a player and remove them with a single click. If you’re unsure whether your game has admin commands, try asking the game’s creator or checking the game’s description for details.

2. Changing the Server Link

If your private server doesn’t have admin commands, you can still remove unwanted players by resetting the server link. Here’s how:

Go to your private server settings. Generate a new invite link. Share the new link only with the players you want to keep.

The old link will stop working, meaning anyone using it won’t be able to rejoin. This method won’t kick players instantly, but it prevents them from coming back after they leave.

3. Removing Player Permissions

Another way to control who joins your private server is by adjusting the access settings. If you’ve allowed specific friends or players to join, you can remove them manually:

Open the private server configuration. Find the list of allowed players. Remove the username of the player you want to kick.

If your server is set to “Friends Only,” unfriending the player will also revoke their access. Just keep in mind that unfriending someone means they’ll be removed from your friends list entirely, not just the server.

4. Blocking the Player

Roblox has a built-in feature that automatically kicks blocked players from private servers. Here’s how it works:

Open the player’s profile. Click the three dots (•••) and select Block . Confirm your choice.

Once blocked, the player will be removed from your server immediately. However, this method has a downside—blocking someone also unfriends them if you were connected. Plus, Roblox has a limit of 100 blocked users, so use this method wisely.

5. Shutting Down the Server

If you need to clear the server entirely, you can shut it down and restart it:

Go to your private server settings. Click Shut Down Server . Once the server closes, create a new one.

This method removes everyone, so you’ll need to reinvite the players you want to keep. It’s a bit extreme, but it works if you’re dealing with multiple troublemakers.

6. Whitelisting Players

Some games offer a whitelist system, where only approved players can join. If your game has this feature, you can handpick who gets access:

Open the server settings. Add the usernames of players you trust. Remove or exclude unwanted players.

This ensures that only the people you approve can enter, keeping your private server safe from intruders.