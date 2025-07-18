

In a bold blend of crypto innovation and real estate, Sydney based fintech Block Earner has introduced Australia’s first Bitcoin backed home deposit loan. This inventive offering enables Australians to leverage their bitcoin assets—without selling them at all—to facilitate a new way to become a homeowner.

Legal Breakthrough Unlocks Crypto Collateral

Block Earner’s offering was made possible by a critical legal victory obtained in April 2025. The Federal Court determined with their Full Court ruling that crypto collateralised loans are not a “financial product” under the governing provisions of the Corporations Act, which means they are not required to hold a full Australian Financial Services Licence. And, with the courts having offered that license, it now enables crypto-backed finance products to burst through into mainstream finance without the weighty regulatory burden placed on traditional mortgage lending.

Loan Mechanics: How It Will Work In Practice

Borrowers simply transfer their BTC to custodianship with the Fireblocks digital API, and in return can borrow up to 50% of the price of their property in cash. The loan is structured as interest only for up to four years and can be repaid in either Australian dollars or bitcoin, giving users flexibility in managing their financial strategy. Since there are no early repayment or lock in fees, borrowers are free to exit the loan anytime—an attractive feature for those wary of long-term commitments.

Managing Volatility: LVR Cap & Margin Calls

Because bitcoin prices can swing dramatically, Block Earner caps borrowing at a 60% loan to value (LVR)—a smart buffer to help reduce risk. If BTC falls and pushes the LVR beyond that point, borrowers receive a 30 day margin call during which they can top up with additional collateral, repay some of the loan in fiat, or add more BTC. Only if they don’t act within that timeframe would Block Earner sell a portion of the collateral—dramatically reducing the chance that the borrower’s home would be affected.

Competitive Rates & High Demand

Initial rates for a 40% LVR loan start at approximately 9.5% per annum, with comparison rates reaching up to 12% for an 80% LVR. A fixed rate option is available for up to 12 months at nearly 11.5% p.a. Most importantly, approval fast too – within 24 hours (currently only during the soft launch phase), while existing early borrower interest has passed AUD 110 million.

Strategic Upsides for Crypto Holders

For those who hold bitcoin for the long run, this loan is a way to access liquidity without disposing and triggering capital gains tax. Block Earner points out that, in BTC terms, Australian homes have become significantly more affordable: what cost about 627 BTC in 2016 has dropped to approximately 4.3 BTC by 2024. The loan allows crypto investors to remain invested while entering the property market.

A Global Context and Industry Implications

The move in Australia comes in response to wider global trends. In the United States, the Federal Housing Finance Agency has suggested that institutions like Fannie Mae look at crypto holdings as mortgage-backed assets. As both governments and regulators become more accepting, we will begin to see cryptocurrency products link digital assets to the world of mainstream finance – Australians are just amongst the first to benefit.

Final Thoughts: A Game Changer on the Horizon

Block Earner’s BTC backed home deposit loan represents a significant shift in the co-dependency between crypto and real-life finance. Combining legal certainty, a strong risk buffer, and a genuine market need, it has redefined the approach to future digital-asset collateralised products. For Bitcoin holders who have been looking for property, this loan may be the bridge between a crypto investment and a traditional home deposit – providing the credentials purely to hold onto their crypto while turning their property hopes into reality.