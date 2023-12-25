The journey through the Goblin Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3 unveils a formidable challenge: facing off against two notorious adversaries, Minthara and Dror Ragzlin. This quest promises not only justice but also the chance to claim their coveted treasures. In this guide, we’ll explore a strategic approach to ensure success in this high-stakes encounter.

Infiltrating the Goblin Camp

Regardless of your chosen method of entering the Goblin Camp, securing the aid of Halsin is paramount. Locate him in the back-left room of the Goblin Camp’s temple, where he is held captive. Engage in a skirmish to liberate him, emphasizing the defeat of two young goblins threatening a bear in a cage. Once free, persuade Halsin to join your party, bolstering your team to five members.

Armed with Bear-Halsin, confront the goblin rangers on the other side of the door, paving the way for a united front against the impending challenge.

Understanding Dror Ragzlin

Dror Ragzlin, armed with his formidable Faithbreaker weapon, poses a substantial threat with his immense strength and lethal attacks. Moreover, his intimidating “Aura of Leadership” spell amplifies the danger by summoning a cadre of followers. To triumph over this adversary, meticulous planning is imperative.

Inside Dror’s lair, accompanied by two humanoid rangers, a goblin ranger, a goblin devout, a goblin warlock, and a goblin bouyahg, a total of seven enemies await. Halsin becomes a valuable asset in balancing the odds.

Tactical Split – Divide and Conquer

Organize your party into two groups:

Group One: Halsin and a spellcaster, Group Two: A rogue and another ranged character

Position your fifth member strategically, with a preference for a tank in Group Two. The rogue should guard the right with the locked door, while the other team heads to the open door on the left. Unlock the door with the rogue to initiate the encounter.

As Dror addresses his followers, employ the following tactics:

Group One: Leave Halsin at the door and send the spellcaster up the stairs for a vantage point. Group Two: Leave the rogue at the door and send the other character up the stairs parallel to Group One’s spellcaster.

Utilize ladders to access a third level if needed, optimizing the rogue’s position for consistent Sneak Attack damage.

Stealthy Strikes – Initiating Combat

Prepare for battle by employing your rogue’s Sneak Attack on the weakest enemies within range, ensuring a silent approach. Once combat begins, deploy spellcasters to target enemies near the doors, leaving Dror as the final objective. The focus should be on swiftly reducing the number of enemies.

Halsin and any tank in your party can lure enemies away from the rogue and spellcaster, offering strategic advantages. If necessary, relocate the rogue using evasive maneuvers to keep the goblins off their trail.

With the lesser enemies dispatched, concentrate your efforts on Dror Ragzlin. His low armor class and dexterity make him vulnerable to ranged attacks and various feats and spells. Allow Halsin to absorb some of Dror’s hits while unleashing your characters’ abilities.

Consider employing Bane, Hex, or Grease to impede Dror’s effectiveness. Once victorious, claim Dror’s Faithbreaker weapon and access his treasure room on the second floor above the throne.

Rewards – Your Treasure Awaits

Defeating Dror Ragzlin grants access to his treasure room, containing:

400-500 gold Helmet of Grit: Enhances actions when the wearer is below half health. Springstep Boots: Improves movement after dashing or taking similar actions. Amulet of Selune’s Chosen: Grants the Selune’s Dream Cantrip for healing with a chance of inducing sleep.

Secure these treasures and return to the Druid’s Grove with Halsin, sharing the good news with the druids and tieflings. Revel in the success of your daring expedition, and celebrate your victory with a well-deserved party.

Navigating the challenges of the Goblin Camp and emerging victorious against Minthara and Dror Ragzlin requires skill, strategy, and a well-coordinated team. By following this guide, you can enhance your chances of success, claim valuable rewards, and become the hero of Baldur’s Gate 3. Embark on this adventure with courage, wit, and a determination to triumph over the forces that stand in your way.