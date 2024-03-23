Adding a touch of personality to your photos is always a fun endeavor, and what better way to do so than with emojis? Not only do emojis inject some liveliness into your pictures, but they can also serve as clever tools for safeguarding the privacy of your loved ones when sharing images online. In this guide, we’ll delve into the clandestine art of embellishing your photos with emojis using the iPhone Photos app.

Adding Emojis to Photos on iPhone

Curious about how to seamlessly integrate emojis into your photos within the Photos app? It’s a breeze, and the secret lies in treating emojis as stickers. This allows for the flexibility to choose any emoji, adjust its size, and even give it a little twist for added flair. Ready to elevate your iPhone photography game? Let’s dive in:

Launch the Photos app and select the photo to which you wish to add an emoji. Tap “Edit” situated in the upper right corner of the screen. Next, hit the “Markup” icon. Now, tap the “plus” icon located at the bottom of the screen. Select “Add Sticker.” If not already selected, navigate to the emoji tab. Scroll through the plethora of emojis available and pick the one that resonates with your photo’s vibe. Feel free to maneuver the emoji by tapping and dragging it around, adjusting its size using the blue dots at each corner. To rotate, simply tap and hold with two fingers and swivel accordingly. Once content with the placement and sizing, tap “Done” to exit the editing menu. Finally, tap “Done” once more to preserve your artistic endeavor.

Whether you’re aiming to infuse your photos with creativity or shield certain elements from prying eyes, emojis serve as versatile tools to accomplish your objectives effortlessly. Whether you opt for adorable emojis to enhance your images or strategically place them to conceal sensitive areas, the possibilities are endless. This tutorial will walk you through the process of seamlessly integrating emojis into your photos within the Photos app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, as well as across various popular social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp.

Adding Emojis Using Apple’s Photos App

On iPhone and iPad

Enter the Photos app and open the desired image. Tap “Edit,” followed by the “markup button” (pen within a circle). Hit the “plus” icon (+) and select “Text.” You’ll notice the word “Text” appearing in a box on the screen. Double-tap to activate the keyboard. Utilize your keyboard to input one or more emojis. Tap elsewhere on the screen to hide the keyboard, then select the added emoji to highlight it. Tap the “AA” icon and utilize the “AA slider” to adjust the emoji’s size. Finally, position the emoji on the image as desired and tap “Done” > “Done” to save the image adorned with emojis.

Removing Emojis: If you wish to revert your image to its original state, simply open the edited image within the Photos app, tap “Edit” > “Revert” > “Revert to Original.”

Pro Tip: Before embarking on your editing journey, consider duplicating your photos to preserve the original copies. Simply tap the “more” icon (three dots within a circle) and select “Duplicate” for a hassle-free editing experience.

On Mac

Open the image within Mac’s Photos app and navigate to “Edit” > “More button” > “Markup.” Choose the “text tool [A].” Double-click the Text box and press “Control + Command + Space Bar” to access Mac’s emoji keyboard or utilize it from the menu bar. Select the desired emoji from the Character Viewer pane. Click the “Aa tool” > “N pt” to adjust the emoji size. Position the emoji anywhere on the image. Finally, click “Save Changes” > “Done.”

Additionally, you can follow similar steps in Mac’s Preview app to add emojis to your images.

Emojis Across Social Platforms

Twitter

Open the Twitter app on your iPhone and compose a tweet accompanied by a photo. Edit the photo by tapping on it. Access the “smiley button” and choose your preferred emoji. Position the emoji on the image and tap “Save.” Finally, post your tweet.

Instagram

While posting a Story on Instagram, you can incorporate emojis and stickers:

Add a photo to your Instagram Story. Tap the “Aa” button and input the desired emoji using the keyboard. Remove any background by tapping the “A++” button. Publish your story.

Additionally, explore the “stickers icon” for more creative options.

Facebook

Whether crafting Facebook Stories or regular posts, emojis can enhance your content:

Add a picture to your Facebook Story or Post. For Stories, tap “Stickers” > “Emojis” and select your desired emoji. Adjust its size using two fingers before sharing. For Posts, tap “Edit” > “Stickers icon” > “Emojis,” or use the keyboard by tapping the “Aa” button. Post your image adorned with emojis.

Snapchat

Choose a photo from your Photos app or capture one using the Snapchat camera. Access the “stickers icon” and tap the “smiley emoji button” to insert an emoji into your Snap. Adjust the emoji size as needed. Share your Snap with friends or post it as a story.

LinkedIn

Create a new post and attach a photo. Tap the text button “[T]” and enter the emoji using your iPhone keyboard. Opt for “Minimal” or “Headline” to remove the background. Share your image on LinkedIn, adorned with emojis.

WhatsApp