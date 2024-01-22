As beginners set foot into Palworld, the tutorial serves as a valuable ally. Tasks in the upper right corner not only introduce players to the basics but also reward them with XP upon completion. This initial guidance lays the foundation for a swift ascent through the ranks.

The cornerstone of rapid leveling lies in capturing multiple Pals of the same type. Starting with a bonus for catching 10 of each Pal type, players can slowly approach the Palworld level cap. Focusing on one type at a time maximizes the benefits, with bonus rewards providing an extra push towards mastery.









The Capture Bonuses emerge as the fastest route to EXP accumulation in Palworld. Each individual catch contributes to your experience, but the real surge comes when collecting 10 of a particular type. This strategic approach ensures a steady climb through the ranks.