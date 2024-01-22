Palworld essentially is the amalgamation of monster-collecting and survival-crafting unfolds which means it naturally requires strategic thinking to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. One such hurdle is the duo of Zoe and Grizzbolt, encountered at Rayne’s Syndicate Tower. While the task may seem daunting, understanding the nuances of Palworld’s combat system and employing the right tactics can lead you to triumph. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to beat Grizzbolt at Rayne’s Syndicate Tower in Palworld.

Reaching Rayne’s Syndicate Tower

Before delving into the intricacies of the battle, ensure you are well-prepared by making your way to Rayne’s Syndicate Tower, located just a short jog north of your starting point and conveniently marked on your HUD. As you approach, be mindful of the ten-minute timer ticking away, emphasizing the urgency of defeating the boss duo within the allotted time.

Grizzbolt’s Weakness & Unconventional Combat Dynamics

A crucial aspect of emerging victorious in this encounter is understanding the strengths and weaknesses of your adversaries. Grizzbolt, a formidable Electric-type Pal under Zoe’s command, can be exploited for its vulnerability to Fire-type attacks. Refer to the Pal type-chart to discern the advantage of wielding Fire types during this battle.

Palworld’s combat system deviates from the norm, requiring a nuanced approach. While your player character can wield weapons, the key to success lies in leveraging the capabilities of your Pals and their Partner Skills. These skills become instrumental in dealing substantial damage, especially considering the ten-minute time constraint imposed on the battle.

Assist your Pals by diverting the attention of Grizzbolt whenever possible. Your player character’s agility enables more effective evasion of incoming attacks compared to your Pal. Experiment with various strategies, including using your Pal as a weapon and maneuvering them strategically based on their Partner Skill.

Deconstructing Grizzbolt’s Attacks

Grizzbolt boasts a repertoire of impactful attacks, predominantly centered around electric bolts. Exercise caution, as these bolts can stun you if not evaded skillfully. Additionally, Grizzbolt employs a tracking bolt that pursues you before detonating upon proximity, reminiscent of the fireballs from Elden Ring’s Fire Giant, albeit less devastating.

Up close, Grizzbolt unleashes a shockwave, urging players to maintain a safe distance. Utilize the room’s pillars to your advantage, as Grizzbolt cannot penetrate them with attacks. Occasionally, he may even become momentarily ensnared by the pillars, providing an opportunity to inflict additional damage. When faced with the tracking laser beam, seek refuge behind a pillar to evade its reach effectively.

The Most Effective Pal Party

Given the limited party size of five Pals and the imposing 30k+ HP of Grizzbolt, meticulous party composition becomes imperative. Optimize your Pal Party by exclusively including Fire-type Pals, exploiting Grizzbolt’s weakness to this elemental type. Early-game Fire-type options include Foxparks and Rooby, with a preference for assembling a party consisting of five Foxparks.

Once adequately leveled, the Partner Skill of Foxparks, known as Huggy Fire, transforms them into a personal flamethrower, dealing substantial damage. Implement a rotation strategy by switching out Pals as their skills are exhausted, ensuring a continuous barrage of attacks. The seamless synergy of this approach, coupled with Level 13+ Foxparks, enabled us to conclude the battle in a mere four minutes.

In the event of defeat, resilience is key. Take the time to rest your Pals and repair any items before reentering the boss arena. This preparation ensures that you face Zoe and Grizzbolt at your full potential, ready to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

Defeating Zoe and Grizzbolt at Rayne’s Syndicate Tower in Palworld demands a combination of strategic planning, adaptability, and an understanding of your adversaries. By capitalizing on Grizzbolt’s weaknesses, optimizing your Pal Party, and employing effective combat tactics, you can emerge triumphant in this thrilling encounter.