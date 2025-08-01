Want to link your EA account to your Twitch? Follow the guide to know how you can do it in a few simple steps and what happens once you do it well. We shall also see the perks of doing so, along with all you need to know about it. So, let us begin.

Can a Twitch and an EA account be linked?

Yes, you can definitely link your EA and Twitch accounts. It’s a great way to earn amazing rewards in the game, like Twitch Drops, just by watching your favorite streamers online play EA titles. The process is pretty simple, and it takes a few minutes of time, the steps of which we shall discuss next. Just make sure you’re linking the right accounts, as you can only link one Twitch account to your EA account till it exists.

Steps to link an EA account to a Twitch account

If you are serious about linking an EA account to a Twitch account, then these are the steps that you are required to follow.

To start, firstly, head to the official EA website and sign in to your account. If you don’t already have an account, then you can create one. It hardly takes a few minutes and is very simple.

Next, click on your profile and move to your “Account Settings”. Once you open it, find the “Connections” tab.

Here you’ll be able to see a list of different platforms. Scroll down until you find Twitch and then hit the “Link” button right next to it.

After that, you’ll be redirected to Twitch. Now here, log in to your Twitch account or create a new one if you don’t have one already.

Firstly, Twitch will ask for your permission to connect the two accounts. Since this is what you came for, just click “Authorize,” and it will be done.

Finally, you’ll be sent back to EA’s site for a final confirmation. If you approve that as well, the process will be completed. Now, your accounts are linked, and you can start earning drops while watching streams and relaxing.

Why should I open a Twitch account?

It’s up to you! But if you are a regular gamer and want to watch live streams or create one, Twitch can help you a lot. Opening a Twitch account is a great way to tap into a huge and active community. And like we said, if you love video games, it’s the ultimate place to watch your favorite streamers, discover new titles, and even learn new tips and tricks from other gamers. While it is primarily used for gaming, gaming isn’t the only genre you’ll find out there. That’s right! You’ll also find live streams for things like art, music, cooking, and just chatting. As a viewer, you can join a streamer’s chat, make new friends, and do a lot more. Plus, connecting your Twitch account to services like EA, like we just discussed, can unlock some amazing freebies and drops.