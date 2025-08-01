Want to get Shikai in ‘Type Soul’ on Roblox? Follow the guide to know how you can get it and what can you expect from it. We shall see the steps to do the same as well as discuss the game and its major features for new gamers. So, let us begin.

About ‘Type Soul’

“Type Soul” is a super-popular Roblox game that takes its inspiration from the “Bleach” anime. You can choose to be a Soul Reaper, Quincy, or Hollow and then play on to get stronger in the game. It’s a huge commitment, with a lot of farming and questing to get your abilities like Shikai, Bankai, or Resurrección. The game has a big focus on combat, which includes players against players, and a lot of different powers and clans to collect them. It’s a game that requires a lot of dedication to get to the top. But when someone reaches there, it is worth it with many customizing options and more.

About Shikai Exp in Type Soul

Shikai Exp in the Type Soul is the process that the players go through in order to get Shikai. It’s not about earning a specific currency, but rather a progression of quests and requirements that take place as you move ahead. You need to reach a certain grade, often by doing missions, and then you’ll be able to meditate. This isn’t just random sitting and thinking. This meditation is a key part of the “experience,” as it teleports you to a special dimension to find your Zanpakuto. Finally, you have to fight and defeat a boss to awaken your Shikai. This whole process or experience is the “Shikai exp” that we are looking for here.

How can one get Shikai Exp in Type Soul?

Now that you know about Shikai Exp and Type Soul, let us also discuss how you can get it!

Reach the required grade

You have to grind missions and division quests constantly to get to a certain grade, like Grade 2. This is the first and most important step that will eventually build the foundation.

Meditate multiple times

Once you get to the required grade, you need to meditate a few times. This will eventually lead you to a special dimension.

Find your true Zanpakuto

In the special dimension where you reach after meditation, you’ll get multiple swords around. You have to choose the right one, as this is the blade that will become your Shikai.

Win against a Shikai boss

The final test is a challenging boss fight. You need to defeat this boss to prove you’re worthy of the Shikai. Once you emerge victorious, you will get the Shikai!

And that is how you can get Shikai Exp or Shikai in Type Soul on Roblox. It takes time and effort both but will be worth it in the end. Moreover, it is a competitive game which is not as simple as the others and if you want to move ahead in it, it will take some strategy and serious gaming.