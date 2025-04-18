Are you on a gaming spree and want to connect your Discord to your PS5? Then here is the guide you just need. Here we will see how one can link their Discord to their PS5 and do all the possible gaming things with it. Let us begin and have a look at the ways.

Can PS5 be linked with Discord?

Yes, one can link their PS5 with their Discord account and start their gaming. Along with a lot more, it allows you to use Discord’s voice chat features directly on your console. You can join Discord voice channels directly from your PS5 without needing to use a separate mobile or PC device to initiate the call. If friends are already in a Discord voice chat, you can easily join them through the PS5 interface. You can also manage the settings through the voice chat option. It makes things much simpler for gamers as they don’t have to do everything manually and separately. Discord voice chat options are integrated into the PS5’s Game Base, making it easy to find and join your communities and direct messages.

How to link Discord to PS5?

If you want to link your PS5 with your Discord, then you can follow these steps –

Get your PS5 and go to ‘Settings’. Here, you need to proceed with ‘Users and Accounts’ and then with ‘Linked Services’.

From here, choose ‘Discord’.

A QR code will be shown on the screen which you can then scan with your Discord App or open the website and enter the code that you receive.

Now log in to your Discord account properly to authorize the process and finally link your PS5.

And that is how you can link your Discord to your PS5. However, one thing to remember here is that one needs to link their PlayStation Network with their Discord accounts to start with this.

How to join a Discord voice chat on PS5?

If you are interested in joining a Discord Voice chat on your PS5, then these are the steps that you can follow –

Take the device that you use, be it your phone or your PC and then log in to your Discord account through it.

Now try to join a voice channel on Discord for this.

From all the options available on the screen, try to choose ‘Join on PlayStation’.

At this point you will get the option on the screen to link your console with your account. You can choose the PS5 console on the screen.

Proceed with it and once connected, you will be able to connect with your friends and can talk to them even while being in the middle of a game.

And that is just how you can join a Discord voice chat on PS5. It is a fun thing and can also help you have a better gaming experience. Either you end up spending more hours on your games than you had actually planned, or at least you have a great time with your friends.