If you are more of a private person and like to keep your life details private, then this guide will come in handy for you. Here, we will discuss how one can hide their activity on Discord and how it can help their account, if it helps at all. We will also see if there are any alternatives to this process and what possibly happens when someone decides to do this. With that said, let us get started.

What does it mean to hide activity on Discord?

Hiding activity on Discord refers to several ways you can control what information about your usage is visible to other users. This prevents others from seeing your current online status be it Online, Idle, Do Not Disturb, or something else. Hiding activity on Discord allows you to control the level of information you share about your online presence and what you are doing with others on the platform, offering more privacy and control over your Discord experience.

How to hide my activity status on Discord?

If you are serious about doing something about your activity status on Discord, then these are the steps for you –

Open Discord and log in to your account with your credentials.

Now, go to ‘User Settings’ where you will find the solution to your problem.

From here, visit the portion that says ‘Activity Privacy’. Now click on it.

You will see a toggle that says ‘Share Activity with others’. Click on it to turn it off.

This will hide your activity from all the people who are connected with you on Discord and will give you the mental peace and room to be and play however you want.

Furthermore, you can also disable the server activity feed. This will also give similar results and can help your situation. Let us see how one can do it –

Go to ‘Server Activity Settings’ and then click on ‘Overview’.

Now choose ‘Display Activity Feed’ in this server and then turn it off.

This will easily turn off the activity feed on your Discord account and you can play with peace of mind.

Why should I hide my activity status on Discord?

There is no specific reason as to why you definitely should hide your activity status on Discord while you play. But let us have a look at a few reasons that most people agree with when it comes to going private –

It gives you the room to be yourself on the platform without feeling any prying eyes on you.

It keeps the games you play a secret to yourself and thus, you can play whichever game you want without being judged for it.

You can also have a solo gaming session without your friends feeling bad about you not joining them when you try to go offline or hide your activity status on Discord.

And that is basically why hiding your activity status can be of help. However, at the end of the day it’s your call and you can decide if you really want it or not.