How to link Ration card to Aadhar card

In an attempt to convince people to link documents with their Aadhar Card, the government has initiated a drive to link Aadhar with a ration card. The ration card is a government-issued document that is the oldest proof of residence used in India. Linking it with your Aadhar will help result in you receiving a wide range of benefits, such as the obvious advantage of preventing cases of fraud. The linking of Aadhar with ration can be done using both online and offline methods.

Online method

Head to the official web portal of Aadhar Card, which is the UIDAI webpage. Click on the option that reads “Start now.” Enter any details regarding your address, such as your district and state. When it comes to “Benefit type,” you will be shown a list of options. Choose “Ration card.” Select the scheme name as “Ration card.” Type in your ration card number, Aadhar card number, e-mail address, and phone number. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile number in the form of an SMS. You will have to enter it in the form. After you type in the OTP, you will get a notification on your phone that will inform you of the completion of your application process. After this, your application will be verified. After the successful verification of your application, your Aadhar card will be linked to your ration card.

Offline method