How to locate your orders in Amazon

Online Shopping Revolution

Once upon a time, there was only one way of shopping. Go to the store, look at what’s available and buy it. Today, you can just sit at your home, browse on your phone and look at the millions of products available online. Once, you have finalized what you want, proceed to pay for it in any way you like. Wait for a day or two, and Voila! You have your desired product with you.

That’s the change Amazon has brought to us. This online shopping revolution has changed our lives in many ways.

A to Z

What started as an online bookstore, today, as become a giant platform that sells everything you need. From an A4 notebook to Z Line drawer files, it is truly a platform that has everything from A to Z. Currently. Amazon has more than 100 Million users in India, alone, which is a testament to how massive the company is.

So today, let’s answer a common question which many new Amazon users have – How to find your orders?

So, here’s a step by step guide to locate your order in the app –

a). The first step is to open the Amazon app.

You will see the Amazon home screen as shown below –

b). The next step is to tap on the 3 horizontal lines (Hamburger button) located on the top left corner, above the search bar.

c). After tapping on the Hamburger button, you will see a menu that will have various options, like Your orders, Buy Again, Wish list, Account details, and others. Finally, tap on “Your Orders” to find all your current and previous orders.

d). You will be able to find your orders. If you want to see the order details, click on the specific product for it.

Now, let’s take a look at how you can locate your orders in the desktop version –

Go to the official website of Amazon India.

2. Click on “Returns & Orders” which is located on the top right of the screen.

3. Alternatively, you can also click on Accounts & Lists, which is beside the Order option. You will notice several options regarding your account. Go to “Your Orders” which is under the Your Account section.

4. Voila! Your Amazon orders will be visible on your screen. Amazon initially shows the orders made in the last 3 months. You can also check older ones by changing the timeline from “3 months” to “6 months” or more based on your requirement.

That’s it! Yes, simple right? So, go on, look at your past orders and let us know in the comments what other “How to” guides you will like to read. Happy Shopping!