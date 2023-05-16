How To Long Jump in Super Mario 64

In the early days of Mario’s gaming adventures, specifically in the arcade classic Donkey Kong released in 1981, our beloved hero was known as Jumpman. This name was fitting, considering Mario’s exceptional jumping abilities and his mastery of various jumping techniques. If you aspire to conquer all the challenges that await you in Peach’s Castle in Super Mario 64, it’s essential to familiarize yourself with these techniques.

Skillful platforming and the ability to clear gaps swiftly are vital aspects of the Super Mario series. Having the necessary skills often determines the line between success and failure. Therefore, it’s crucial for you to learn how to perform the long jump maneuver in Super Mario 64, featured in Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

The long jump not only allows you to overcome vast distances but also serves as a valuable tool for maneuvering through levels at a faster pace. While running alone can suffice, repeatedly executing long jumps will consistently be the swifter option for crossing expansive areas. It is important to exercise caution when attempting long jumps on precarious terrain to avoid an unfortunate demise in a bottomless pit. Before delving into the technique itself, it’s essential to understand the necessary inputs.

When you spot a significant gap or an open area that invites a long jump while moving forward, follow these steps: first, press ZL, then quickly press B to execute the move. Note that the control screen may give the impression that ZL and B should be pressed simultaneously, but that will not result in a long jump. Perfecting the timing of the long jump may require a few attempts and a little bit of learning, but it is a highly valuable and almost indispensable skill if you intend to navigate through any 3D Mario game successfully.

To summarize, here is a quick breakdown of the steps to perform a long jump in Super Mario 64:

Begin by running forward: In order to execute a long jump, Mario needs to be in motion. Execute the Long Jump: Press ZL, followed by a quick press of the B button. Remember, the inputs should not be simultaneous but rather in rapid succession.

Now that you understand how to perform a long jump, it’s essential to grasp its practical applications within the game. The long jump enables Mario to cover substantial horizontal distances with a single leap, making it an invaluable tool for swiftly traversing expansive areas. It proves particularly useful when confronted with large gaps, such as the initial section of Hazy Maze Cave, where you are presented with two paths. To take the left route, a long jump is necessary to successfully traverse the chasm.

Additionally, the long jump serves as a means of speedy locomotion. This is evident in the actions of speedrunners who frequently utilize this maneuver, not only for its intended purpose but also to exploit glitches that enable them to pass through walls and staircases within the castle. Therefore, if you find yourself in a rush to acquire the next Power Star, mastering the long jump is undeniably worth your time and effort.

In conclusion, the long jump technique in Super Mario 64 is a valuable asset for any player seeking to conquer the game’s challenges. With its ability to cover large distances and facilitate swift traversal, the long jump proves indispensable in various scenarios, such as crossing extensive gaps or saving time during speedruns. By following the step-by-step instructions outlined in this guide, you’ll soon find yourself leaping across vast expanses with Mario’s signature finesse. So, embrace the long jump and elevate your gameplay to new heights!

