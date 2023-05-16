How To Beat Builder Hall 3 in Clash Of Clans

Mastering Builder Hall 3 in Clash of Clans can be a challenging yet rewarding experience. This level unlocks two exciting troops, the Boxer Giant and the Beta Minion, which can significantly improve your chances of victory. However, using these troops effectively requires careful planning and a well-balanced army composition. If you want to consistently win versus battles and secure the daily loot bonus, you need an unbeatable army. Builder Hall 3 typically matches you with players at a similar level, although occasionally, the algorithm may pair you with higher Builder Halls. The advantage of versus battles is that you can adjust your army composition during the preparation time, allowing for strategic flexibility.

When matched with a Builder Hall 4 that features a high-level crusher, it’s crucial to include Beta Minions in your army. While Sneaky Archers can also be effective, they may attract other defenses like the double cannon and archer tower. On the other hand, when matched with a similar Builder Hall, you have several viable army compositions to choose from to achieve a three-star victory.

At Builder Hall 3, you have three unlocked army camps. Unlike the town hall, these cannot be upgraded to increase troop capacity. Instead, upgrading your troops in the laboratory will increase the number of units per camp. Let’s explore some effective army compositions for attacking at Builder Hall 3.

Army Composition 1: BARCH

For this composition, you’ll need 10 Raged Barbarians and 12 Sneaky Archers. BARCH can be a viable strategy, even against bases with crushers. This composition works best against open or semi-open bases. Deploy your Barbarians one at a time to trigger hidden mines and traps. Afterwards, group them in sets of three to tackle cannons and double cannons. Use Sneaky Archers to destroy the crusher.

Army Composition 2: GiArch

With 2 Boxer Giants and 12 Sneaky Archers, a Giant-Archer combo can be an effective alternative. Avoid using a Giant Barbarian army at Builder Hall 3, as a crusher can quickly dismantle it. Instead, combine the strength of Giants and Archers. Position six Archers to take down the crusher, while the other six support the Giants in clearing the remaining base structures.

Army Composition 3: GiMi

This composition consists of 2 Boxer Giants and 8 Beta Minions. Each unit in this attack plays a crucial role. Assign the Boxer Giants to take down the archer tower, while the Beta Minions focus on the crusher. Beta Minions can also provide assistance to the Giants in destroying the archer tower. To mitigate the effects of hidden mines, deploy one Beta Minion at a time when attacking the crusher.

Army Composition 4: GiBarch

My personal favorite, this composition includes 2 Boxer Giants, 10 Raged Barbarians, and 6 Sneaky Archers. It is highly effective and has consistently achieved three-star victories for me. Unlike the previous compositions, this army addresses the threat of hidden Teslas, which can easily eliminate minions, barbarians, and archers. Deploy one Giant, three Barbarians, and two Sneaky Archers from one side, and the same group from the other side. Use your remaining archers to target the crusher. Importantly, avoid placing your Giants and Barbarians directly in front of the crusher. Your Sneaky Archers can handle it without suffering any collateral damage.

In conclusion, achieving victory at Builder Hall 3 in Clash of Clans requires strategic troop selection and careful army composition. Upon reaching this level, players unlock two exciting troops: the Boxer Giant and the Beta Minion. Upgrading the Barracks immediately to access these units is crucial, as they can significantly improve your winning ratio. However, effectively utilizing them within a well-balanced army composition is not a skill everyone possesses. By deploying the above compositions effectively, you can confidently secure three-star victories against any Builder Hall 3 base. Remember to adapt your strategy depending on the opponent’s defenses and layout. With practice and perseverance, you’ll become a skilled Builder Hall 3 attacker, dominating your opponents in Clash of Clans.

