It’s essential to keep your swimming pool’s chemical balance in check for swimmers’ enjoyment and safety. The alkalinity of the pool water is one of the most important variables to keep an eye on. High alkalinity can cause a number of problems, including hazy water, scaling on pool surfaces and equipment, and trouble keeping the pH levels in the proper range. This tutorial will show you how to successfully reduce high alkalinity in your pool and keep the environment in your pool balanced.

KEYPOINT: A method of lowering alkalinity is to incorporate acidic substances and pH reducers. These compounds’ acidic qualities typically react with the carbonated or bicarbonate alkalinity to produce carbon dioxide, which then drives out the carbon causing the high alkalinity as a gas.

Comprehending Alkalinity

Parts per million (ppm) is the unit of measurement for total alkalinity (TA), which indicates how well water can neutralise acids. Alkalinity in pools should ideally be in the range of 80–120 ppm. The pH levels are stabilised by alkalinity, preventing sharp changes that can damage pool surfaces and irritate swimmers’ skin and eyes.

Reasons for Elevated Alkalinity

The following are some of the causes of high alkalinity in a pool:

Source Water : The overall chemistry of the pool water will be impacted if the water used to fill it has a high alkalinity. Chemical Additives : Using alkaline substances excessively, like baking soda (sodium bicarbonate), can cause alkalinity levels to rise. Environmental Factors : Alkaline materials in rainwater, for example, can have an effect on pool water.

How to Reduce Alkalinity

Test the Water : Use a dependable testing kit to precisely test the pool water before making any alterations. You will be able to see the present alkalinity levels clearly as a result. Select the Correct Chemical : Dry acid (sodium bisulfate) and muriatic acid (hydrochloric acid) are the best chemicals for reducing alkalinity. Stores that sell pool supplies have both easily accessible. Determine the Required Amount : Based on the test findings, ascertain the acid concentration required to bring the alkalinity down to the appropriate level. Online calculators for pool chemicals can assist with accurate calculations depending on the volume and alkalinity levels of the pool. Add the Acid Cautionfully :

Muriatic Acid: To achieve fair distribution, carefully sprinkle the acid about the pool gently while the pump is running. Always add acid to water, not water to acid, and try to avoid splashing.

Dry Acid: Before adding dry acid to the pool, dissolve it in a pail of water beforehand. This lessens the chance that the granules will land on the pool bottom and harm it.

Aerate the Pool : The pH will probably decrease when the acid is added. Aerate the water to increase pH without changing alkalinity. This can be achieved by simply agitating the water’s surface with a pool brush or by turning on water features like waterfalls and fountains. If required, retest and repeat : Test the water after 6 to 24 hours. If the alkalinity is still above the desired range, repeat the process. It may take several treatments to achieve the correct balance.

Sustaining Equilibrium Alkalinity

After the alkalinity has been reduced to the appropriate level, keep it there by:

Frequent Testing : Check the water after major weather events, high pool usage and at least once a week. Controlled Chemical Use : Don’t use alkaline chemicals excessively, and while adding chemicals, make sure you put them in the authorised quantities. Watch the Source Water : When adding water to the pool, think about using a pre-filter or water conditioner if the fill water has a high alkalinity.

In summary

One of the most important things you can do to keep your swimming pool safe and pleasurable is to lower the alkalinity. These guidelines will help you maintain the proper chemical balance in your pool, guarantee crystal-clear water, and prolong the life of your pool’s equipment. Keeping an eye on things and making any corrections will ensure that the water in your pool is always ideal for swimming.