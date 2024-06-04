Creating a seasonal character in Diablo 4 is a straightforward process, but it can be a bit confusing for first-time players. With the launch of Diablo 4’s second season, “Loot Reborn,” there’s an added layer of complexity and excitement. This guide will walk you through the steps to create your seasonal character and dive into the new season’s content.

The second season, Loot Reborn, introduces a revamped loot system, ensuring players have plenty of new gear to discover even when fighting minor enemies. This season also highlights Helltides and the introduction of the Iron Wolves, a new group aiding the heroes of Sanctuary.

Creating Your Seasonal Character

Step 1: Start the Creation Process

To begin, navigate to the main menu and select “Create a New Character.” Here, you’ll choose your preferred class. Diablo 4 offers several classes, each with unique abilities and playstyles. Once you’ve selected your class, customize your character’s appearance to your liking and then click “Finalize.”

Step 2: Select Gameplay Settings

After finalizing your character’s appearance, you’ll be prompted to set your Gameplay Settings and choose a character name. Once you’ve filled out these fields, click “Start Game.”

Step 3: Choose Your Realm

Next, you’ll see a “Hero Realm Selection” window. You have two options: Seasonal Realm and Eternal Realm. For engaging with the new content in Loot Reborn, you must select “Seasonal Realm.”

Step 4: Completing the Main Campaign

To access seasonal content, you need to have completed the main campaign. If you’ve already unlocked the “skip campaign” option in character creation, use it. If not, you’ll need to play through the Prologue and complete the “Missing Pieces” quest to unlock this option.

Starting Season 4: Loot Reborn

Once your seasonal character is ready, and you’ve either completed or skipped the main story, the adventure truly begins. Here’s how to get started with the season’s content:

Step 1: Travel to Kyovashad

Head to Kyovashad, marked by a green leaf icon on the map near the World Tier statue. This is where you’ll begin “The Helltide Rises” quest.

Step 2: Engage in Helltides

Accept the quest and proceed to a Helltide zone. Helltides are dynamic events lasting about an hour, with new ones starting five minutes after the previous one ends. In these zones, defeat enemies to collect Medallion Shards.

Step 3: Collect Medallion Shards

As you defeat enemies, some will drop Medallion Shards. Collect these until the quest bar on the right side of your screen is filled.

Step 4: Unlock the Iron Wolves

Once you have enough Medallion Shards, head to the Iron Wolves Encampment on the western side of the map. Turn in the shards to unlock the Iron Wolves, who will offer additional quests central to the season’s storyline.

Tips for Success in Loot Reborn