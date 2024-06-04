Form 16, which acts as an employer’s certificate of tax deducted at source (TDS), is an essential document for salaried workers in India. It is necessary to comprehend your revenue details and tax deductions as well as to file income tax returns. Form 16 downloads from the Income Tax Department of India’s official website are now easier to complete. A detailed procedure for downloading Form 16 for the year 2024 is provided in this tutorial.

KEYPOINTS:

Step 1: Go to https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/default.aspx, the website of the Income Tax Department.

Step2: Select “Forms/Downloads” from the menu.

Step 3: Select “Income Tax Forms” from the menu.

Step 4: From the “Frequently Used Forms” column, select “Form 16”.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the income tax department

Launch the web browser of your choice.

Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in to access the official website of the Income Tax Department.

Step 2: Open your account and log in

Click the “Login Here” button in the upper right corner of the webpage.

Enter the captcha code, password, and User ID (PAN number).

On the “Login” button, click to open your account.

Step 3: Open ‘My Account’ from the menu

You will be taken to the dashboard after logging in.

Hover your cursor over the top menu’s “My Account” tab.

Choose the option “View Form 26AS (Tax Credit)” from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Go to the website for TRACES

The TRACES (TDS Reconciliation Analysis and Correction Enabling System) webpage will be displayed to you after this.

You will see a pop-up that verifies that you have been redirected to the TRACES website. Press the “Proceed” button.

Step 5: View the Tax Credit (Form 26AS)

Select the “View Tax Credit (Form 26AS)” option from the TRACES website.

To get your Form 26AS, choose the assessment year (2024–25) and the format (HTML, PDF, or Excel).

After inputting the verification code that appears on the screen, select “View/Download”.

Step 6: Get Form 16

Usually, Form 16 is given to the employee directly by the employer. But in the event that you must download it from the website:

Navigate to the TRACES website’s “TDS” section.

Choose “Download Form 16” from the list of choices.

Select the fiscal year (2023–24) that requires Form 16.

Enter the necessary information together with your TAN (Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number).

To view and download your Form 16, click “Proceed”.

Step 7: Use and Verification

Launch the Form 16 file that you downloaded.

Check the information, such as your name, employer’s PAN, TAN, and TDS details.

When submitting your income tax return for the applicable fiscal year, use this Form 16.

Advice and Reminders

Make sure you enter your PAN and other information correctly throughout the login procedure.

Don’t share your login information with anybody and keep it safe.

You can ask your employer’s HR department or the e-filing helpdesk for assistance if you run into any problems during the download procedure.

Form 16 is released once a year, usually in May or June, following the conclusion of the fiscal year.

You may quickly get your Form 16 from the Income Tax Department’s website by following these instructions. This document is to be safely kept for future reference as it is necessary for appropriate tax filing.