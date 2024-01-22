Getting a stronghold in Palworld is a significant move for any player. The benefit of crafting a base cannot be overstated, especially when it comes to safeguarding your Pals and optimizing their potential. Equally crucial is the capacity to relocate your base, allowing flexibility and adaptability. In this guide, we will delve into the details of setting up a base and the seamless process of moving it to a more strategic location.

Creating Your Palworld Base

The first step in building your base is to create a Palbox. This is only possible once your character reaches Level 2, the Palbox serves as the nerve center for all your farming, crafting, and Pal-related activities. To acquire the Palbox recipe, navigate to the Technology section in the main menu, where you can unlock it using 1 Technology Point.

The Palbox recipe comprises the following elements:

1x Paldium Fragment

8x Wood

3x Stone

Wood, the most readily available resource, can be obtained by either collecting branches from the ground or employing a weapon to expedite the process. Stone, another essential component, can be acquired by picking up small rocks or utilizing a weapon to extract pieces from larger rocks. Paldium Fragments, while less common, can be found within small, shining blue rocks scattered across the landscape.

Armed with your hands or a crafted weapon, you can extract Paldium Fragments from these rocks, enhancing the efficiency of your resource gathering. Once your Palbox is set up, it becomes the epicenter for farming, crafting, and the restful abode for you and your Pals.

Moving Your Base in Palworld

As your adventure progresses, you might realize that your initially chosen location for the base is not optimal. Fear not, for Palworld provides a seamless method to relocate your base and Palbox without sacrificing the materials invested in its creation. Follow these steps for a smooth transition:

Access the Map Screen: Open the Map Screen and hover over your base, easily identified by the castle icon. Initiate Disassembly: Look for the prompt that reads ‘Disassemble Palbox.’ Activate this option using the C Key or the designated button on your platform. Review Disassembly Information: A detailed prompt will appear, outlining the consequences of disassembling your Palbox. Notable points include the disassembly of structures not placeable outside the base and the preservation of certain structures. Agree to Disassemble: Once you agree to the terms, all materials used in crafting your Palbox will be returned to you. Importantly, your Pals will be safely stored within the Palbox, preventing any loss or disappearance. Choose a New Location: With materials in hand, scout for a new location to establish your Palbox and create a fresh base. Consider setting up essential structures like a Campfire for cooking or fortifying your defenses to ensure a swift and effective base setup.

By following these steps, you ensure a seamless transition to a more advantageous base location, maximizing the potential of your Palworld adventure. This method allows for strategic adjustments without the loss of hard-earned resources or the displacement of your cherished Pals.

Base creation and relocation in Palworld are fundamental to a successful and adaptive adventure. The Palbox serves as the linchpin, supporting all activities essential to your journey, from farming to crafting and providing a sanctuary for your Pals. The ability to relocate your base adds a layer of strategic depth, making certain that your stronghold remains responsive to the challenges of the Palworld landscape.