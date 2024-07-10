Genshin Impact provides players with a plethora of engaging activities and adventures within the bright and large Teyvat universe. Making expensive perfumes is one of these hobbies, and it’s essential to many in-game missions and narratives. Players now have more access to and enjoyment from this process because to the addition of several new aspects brought forth by the 2024 update.

Players will have the opportunity to obtain several gifts, including some rare and difficult-to-find free Primogems, whenever a new event is added to Genshin Impact. Fragrant Fantasy, one of the newest web events in the game, lets users make their own perfumes with predetermined ingredients.

You must make sure you fulfil all the requirements and meticulously prepare each scent in order to be eligible for all of the event’s rewards. Here’s what you can do if you’re wondering how to accomplish this, including how to create high-quality perfume.

This is a thorough instruction, updated for 2024, that shows you how to create high-end perfume in Genshin Impact.

Overview of Fragrance Crafting

One of the seven nations of Teyvat, Liyue, is largely linked to perfume making in Genshin Impact. To make perfumes, which are frequently needed for missions or can be utilised to improve various gameplay experiences, a set of instructions must be followed in addition to the gathering of particular ingredients.

All you have to do to begin participating in Fragrant Fantasy is go to the event via your in-game inbox or go to it online after logging into your HoYoverse account. To begin, click ‘Make Perfume’ after you’ve reached the web event page.

To create perfume, you will then need to acquire Plant Cards. This may be verified by selecting the ‘Daily Missions’ column on the right. Typically, this calls for doing quick tasks like utilising 40 Original Resin every day, logging into the web event and Genshin Impact every day, and more.

Now, you will begin by selecting five Plant Cards at random to begin creating a perfume. Next, you must select three cards from this deck, arrange them, and blend them to create a perfume.

Ingredients Necessary

According to the 2024 update, the following components are necessary to make high-quality perfume:

Sweet Flowers: These are widely distributed around Teyvat, especially in the areas of Mondstadt and Liyue. You can buy them from different vendors or harvest them from the wild.

Qingxin Flowers: Originally from the Liyue Region, Qingxin Flowers are usually found at high altitudes and atop mountains. Though they are a little more uncommon than sweet flowers, they are nonetheless necessary to make high-end perfumes.

Cor Lapis: Liyue is home to a particular kind of mineral deposit. It is typically found close to mountainous and cliffy regions.

Crystal Chunks: Found in crystal deposits strewn around Teyvat, these are necessary for crafting premium fragrances.

Comprehensive Crafting Guide

Assemble the ingredients: Gather the required amounts of crystal chunks, cor lapis, qingxin flowers, and sweet flowers. These materials can be found by exploring, buying from vendors, or finishing certain missions.

See a Crafting Bench: Go to any Teyvat crafting bench. Major cities like Mondstadt and Liyue, as well as smaller towns and some adventurer camps, include crafting benches.

Choose the Perfume Recipe: Go to the perfume area of the crafting menu after opening it. Choose the luxury fragrance recipe, which will provide all of the necessary elements.

Create the Fragrance: Verify that the necessary elements are in your supply. By choosing the premium perfume recipe and pressing the "Craft" button, you can start the making process. The components will be consumed throughout the crafting process, and produce a premium perfume.

Using High-End Fragrances

Expensive fragrances are frequently employed in quests with characters such as Keqing, Ningguang, or other Liyue-based narratives. They can also be offered to specific NPCs in order to win their favour or enable unique interactions. The wearing of high-end perfumes may also be necessary for certain occasions or transient activities.

Some Advice on Effective Crafting

Investigate Often: Explore Liyue and surrounding areas frequently to acquire a consistent supply of cor lapis and Qingxin flowers. This process can be streamlined by utilising a character that can highlight local specialties on the mini-map, such as Qiqi or Yanfei.

Routes for Mining: Create effective mining paths for chunks of crystal. Crystal deposits can be found in abundance in places like the Guyun Stone Forest and Mt. Aozang.

Stock Up on Sweet Flowers: Always pick up Sweet Flowers when you come across them during your travels. They are also useful for cooking, making them a valuable resource to have on hand.

Merchant Visits: Visit merchants regularly to buy any missing ingredients. The Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue and the general goods stores in Mondstadt and Liyue often stock useful items.

In summary

Making expensive perfume in Genshin Impact enhances the gameplay with a fascinating depth, especially with the 2024 improvements. Players can manufacture perfumes that improve gameplay and aid in completing various tasks by gathering the required components and following the making instructions. Now go explore the realm of Teyvat, gather those scented flowers, mine those glistening crystals, and create your path to success with aromas!