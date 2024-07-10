Now, let us prepare to get thrilled as Pixel Watch 3 can very well make Wear OS smartwatch popular (as its king). As you know, Google have a huge event on August 13th and there is much expectation about what is cooking. Fortunately, thanks to the tech leaks that are becoming increasingly frequent, we received some details concerning the improvements that could turn this watch into an absolute leader.

Thinner Bezels For A More Stylish Look

To start with, there is the matter of bezels and the way they look and function on each of these watches. If you’re wondering what bezels are, these are the frames located around the screen area. For the Google Pixel Watch 2 I noted that its Pixel Watch had relatively massive bezels around the display which made it a bit bulky. But good news! The next Pixel Watch 3 is believed to be receiving thinner bezels – from 5.5mm to just 4.5mm. This upgrade is going to enhance the feature of the watch and provide it with a fancy outlook.

Super Bright Display

Finally, let us proceed to the highlighting of the display. Specifications for the new watch show that it is going to be two times brighter than the current Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 2’s brightness was limited to 1,000 nits and the new watch could go up to 2,000 nits which should be more dazzling. This means that you will not have to put much effort in straining your eyes because the screen will be bright enough to be seen even in the brightest of light.

Ultra-Wideband Technology

Now, let’s really go into the technicality of it with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology. UWB tech provides better location tracking and has better near field communications compared to conventional radio communication. Therefore, if you are generally a forgetful person who loses everything and anything in sight, then this feature could be so useful to you. It’s like having a very accurate little geography system on your wrist.

New Colors and Sizes

Finally, let’s talk fashion. This Pixel Watch 3 is expected to be in new colors and it’s also expected to have the two sizes for the first time ever. The model of 41mm will also feature a silver model along with rose quartz strap together with the black and obsidian, gold and hazel and finally silver and porcelain kinds. The larger 45mm model will come with optimum black ceramic / Obsidian as well as silver coated white ceramic / porcelain and added hazel case and band selection. Well, for those of you with a bigger wrist, this new size will hopefully cover the need for a slightly larger band.

Cool Animations

Oh, that does interesting; there is also a fun animated clip of Pixel Watch 3 that will be placed in the stores. What it says is nothing new and doesn’t offer anything new in terms of information that hasn’t been seen before – still, it’s bound to draw your attention and get you more hyped up for this watch.

Mark Your Calendar

Well, this means that the official unearthing of all the nit and grit is slated for August 13, which is the date Google has set aside for the product’s formal launch. Oh yes, you should also catch the Samsung Unpacked event later today, meet the Galaxy Watch 7 and the latest high-end Galaxy Watch Ultra.