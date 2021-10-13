How to make your own sound on tiktok

TikTok is all about the sounds. A video with the correct sound may boost your post’s shareability, and viral sounds can encourage TikTok artists from all over the world to utilise your sound in their own films.

You may use your own sounds, sounds from other videos, or sounds from TikTok’s music collection when producing videos on TikTok. A voiceover can also be recorded. We’ll guide you through the many alternatives below.

Open the TikTok app. Tap the plus icon at the bottom of the screen to create a new video.

Tap the red circle at the bottom of the screen to record a video. This audio becomes your custom sound. When you’re done recording, tap the red circle again, then tap the red mark at the bottom right of the screen.

Edit your audio recording using the options at the bottom and side. You can use the Slow Motion effect to slow down the sound, trim the sound, or add a voice effect. When you’re done, tap Next.

Post your TikTok by tapping Post. 5. On the TikTok video, tap the spinner in the lower right corner of the screen.

Touch Add to favorites to use the audio later. Alternatively, tap on Use this ringtone to create a new TikTok video with your custom ringtone. Adding a voiceover to TikTok

Whether you’re uploading a cooking tutorial or recounting your dog’s inner monologue, a voiceover can come in handy.

Open the TikTok application. Tap the plus icon at the bottom of the screen to create a new video.

Record or upload a video, then tap the red check mark in the lower right corner of the screen.

On the side panel, tap Voiceover.

Press or hold to record an overlay voice. If you want to keep the original audio from the video in the final video, make sure the circle next to Keep Original Audio is checked. When you’re done, tap Save.

Tap Next and then post your TikTok.

Here are some tips for creating shareable sounds: Make it clean. Aim for a clean sound recording with minimal distracting background noise. Turn up the volume. Make your sounds loud and clear so that even if someone is listening to your video through the phone’s speakers in a crowded place, they can get the point. loop. Keep your audio short, and if it repeats smoothly, even better. Go viral with creativity. Create something new and unique. Think about what else you can contribute.

If you don’t want to create your own audio, TikTok has an extensive in-app music library to choose from.

Open the TikTok application. Tap the plus icon at the bottom of the screen to create a new video.

Tap the red circle at the bottom of the screen to record a video. When you’re done recording, tap the red circle again, then tap the red mark at the bottom right of the screen.

Touch the Sounds icon in the lower left corner of the screen.

Touch to select a sound from the list of recommended sounds or touch More to search for more sounds.

Tap the Snipping tool, then drag the audio clip left and right to select the section you want to include. When you’re done, tap the red check mark.

When you’re done adding sound, tap Next.