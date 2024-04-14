The release of Mega Evolution has brought a new level of excitement and strategy to the ever-expanding Pokémon GO universe. Rayquaza, a legendary Pokémon of the Dragon/Flying type, is one of the most sought-after Mega Evolutions due to its great power and elegant beauty. Here is a thorough walkthrough on how to Mega Evolve Rayquaza in Pokémon GO if you’re excited to unleash the power of this magnificent monster.

Comprehending Mega Evolution

It’s important to understand the idea of Mega Evolution in general before diving into the details of Mega Evolving Rayquaza. Mega Evolution is a transient metamorphosis that some Pokémon can experience in combat that increases their stats and occasionally changes their typings and abilities. Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO requires Mega Energy, a new resource obtained through Mega Raids and other in-game activities.

Mega Rayquaza’s Pokemon Go debut is special for more reasons than just the fact that this “Sky High” Pokemon will only be available for in-person raids during the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 events. Now that Rayquaza’s Mega evolution has been unlocked, you will need to evolve your Mega Rayquaza using methods other than simply Mega Energy.

Getting Ready for Mega Rayquaza

Trainers must first obtain Rayquaza in order to begin the Mega Evolving Rayquaza quest. Be on the lookout for Raid invitations depicting the powerful Pokémon Rayquaza, as this legendary raid is usually where you can obtain this powerful Pokémon. Upon capturing Rayquaza, you’ll get a step closer to obtaining its Mega Evolution.

Mega Rayquaza’s appearance in Pokemon Go is unprecedented not just because it’s a first for the world but also because it can’t evolve into a Mega form like other Pokemon can. Rayquaza can only become a Mega Evolutionary if you teach him the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent first. Rayquaza can only learn to use this Charged Attack by gathering meteorites from Pokemon GO Fest 2023 research tasks. Therefore, to Mega develop your Rayquaza, you must:

Finish Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Research Assignments in order to gather Meteorites.

Teach Rayquaza the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent using meteorites. Gather Mega Energy from.

Mega Rayquaza Raids (available to Trainers with tickets only).

Rayquaza is Mega Evolved with Mega Energy.

Bringing Massive Energy Together

Accumulating Mega Energy unique to Rayquaza is the key to Mega Evolving this Pokémon. Mega Raids, unique Raid encounters with Mega-Evolved Pokémon as the raid bosses, are the main way to gain Mega Energy. You can earn Mega Energy by taking part in these Mega Raids and beating Mega Rayquaza; this energy will progressively accumulate to become the necessary quantity for its Mega Evolution.

Getting the Hang of the Mega Raid

In order to take part in Mega Raids, trainers must coordinate and work together. Success depends on assembling a formidable team of Pokémon with typings that work well against Rayquaza, including as Ice, Rock, Dragon, and Fairy kinds. Additionally, you can boost your odds of winning and the quantity of Mega Energy you gain by employing strategic battle plans and exploiting Rayquaza’s limitations.

Putting Mega Evolution into Practice

When you have accumulated enough Mega Energy for Rayquaza, it is now time to begin its Mega Evolution. Go to your Pokémon collection, choose Rayquaza’s profile, click the Mega Evolution option, and then confirm your choice. And voilà! After a breathtaking metamorphosis, Rayquaza will become the formidable Mega form, prepared to unleash its strength in fights and raids.

Making Use of Mega Rayquaza’s Strength

You have access to a powerful tool when fighting raid bosses and other trainers when Mega Rayquaza is at your side. With improved stats and access to Dragon Ascent, a special Dragon-type attack, Mega Rayquaza’s already powerful battle abilities are significantly increased. Mega Rayquaza will undoubtedly be a strong addition to your team whether you’re taking on Legendary Raids or participating in Trainer Battles.

In summary

In Pokémon GO, Mega Evolving Rayquaza is a satisfying task that gives trainers access to one of the strongest and most recognisable Pokémon in the series’ past. Mega Rayquaza’s vast might may be harnessed and used to dominate by comprehending the physics of Mega Evolution, obtaining Mega Energy through Mega Raids, and completing the transition. So, gear up, gather your team, and embark on the journey to unlock the true potential of this legendary Pokémon.