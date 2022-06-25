How to merge fortnite accounts

Fortnite fans who appreciate playing the game on various stages can now consolidate their Fortnite accounts. How to consolidate Fortnite accounts? Look on for steps.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has been perhaps the greatest season in the fight royale game which acquainted us with plenty of new skins, outlandish weapons, and substantially more happiness. The game is exceptionally habit-forming and it keeps on attracting new fans to the title. In the event that you have been playing Fortnite for some time, almost certainly, you own different records. What’s more, on the off chance that you love messing around across different gadgets, you could have even contemplated whether there’s really a method for consolidating. Fortunately, Fortnite players can combine their records which empowers them to get their number one skins in general and different collectibles. Thus, let us investigate how to combine Fortnite accounts.

How to combine Fortnite accounts?

Before you start with the cycle, you want to do is ensure that the record that you wish to blend keeps the rules and follows every one of the Epic Games rules recorded on their site. Whenever you have done that, you should have two records that incorporate the essential record and auxiliary record. The essential record will act as the fundamental record, while the auxiliary record will be one that is proceeded onto the essential record.

Presently, you really want to make a beeline for Epic Games’ official site and snap on the ‘Sign in’ button which is at the upper right corner of the page. Sign in to your record and snap on the ‘Record’ button. Then, click on ‘Associations’ trailed by ‘Change to Accounts’. This will apply to the wide range of various organizations that can be associated with Epic Games.

Pick an organization and snap on the ‘Interface’ button to connect your Fortnite record to that stage. Sign in to the record and your records will be associated.

Fortnite has now entered Week 10 of Chapter 2, Season 5, with the week after week challenges currently live on servers. Finishing the Week 10 difficulties will permit you to advance your Season 5 fight pass and lift your XP. Fortnite is presently accessible across different stages which incorporate the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.