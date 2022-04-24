How to merge Fortnite accounts

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is coming soon and assuming like numerous Fortnite players you approach a couple of stages, why not blend your records?

Tragically, we have some awful news – this capacity is presently not accessible.

Instructions to Merge Your Accounts In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Because Sony enduringly declined to permit cross-play for such a long time, you could have different records to play the famous allowed to-play fight royale on numerous stages.

Fortunately, the stage holder has now permitted players on numerous stages to play together, and Epic had supportively made a page to assist you with blending your PlayStation record to your Xbox, Switch, PC and Mobile records.

From September 2018 until May 2019, Epic Games offered players the choice to consolidate two Epic Games accounts that met explicit models. This was presented for players who made various records on various stages before cross-play was accessible in Fortnite.

Account consolidating finished in May 2019. Presently, it is impossible to combine 2 Epic Games accounts.

To associate an Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch record to a PC account, go to the Account Linking area on your fundamental records page to do as such.

That implies you’ll need to choose one record to use as your essential one and hazard consigning your acquired (and paid for) content to an optional record.

The last Season of Fortnite brought back Punchcards to the game, and Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 has brought back Weekly Challenges, blending it in with the past Punchcard framework in a crossover style for players to get the greatest advantage from the two mechanics.

Here is a whole rundown of the multitude of occasional difficulties that you will see all through Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1!

Every week Fortnite will furnish players with new Season Challenges, as well as Seasonal Challenge Goals to procure extra XP. In contrast to past Seasons where Weekly Challenges reset every week, Seasonal Challenges will persevere until players complete them.

There will be Quests relating to the story every week, as well as different provokes for players to pursue.

Fortnite Challenge Goals

Fortnite Challenge Goals are like Punchcards from Chapter 2, Season 8, and expect players to arrive at exceptional objectives with their Seasonal and Daily Challenges to procure extra XP.

Section 3, Season 1 Seasonal Challenge Reset Date And Time

New Weekly Seasonal Quests become accessible on Thursday consistently at 9 a.m. EST.

Week 1 Seasonal Challenges For Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

• Find The Device (1)

• Harm Opponents While Sliding (50)

• Go Through Flaming Rings in a Vehicle (2)

• Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Landmarks (10)

• Land at The Daily Bugle, then, at that point, Finish Top 25 (1)

• Open a Vault with Another Player (1)

• Get Eliminations with an SMG or Sniper Rifle (3)

• Find Named Locations (10)

• Accept Your Next Objective at The Launchpad (1) and Destroy Signal Jammers in a Single Match (3)

• Accept Your Next Objective at Mighty Monument (1) and Place Surveillance Cameras in a Single Match (2)

• Accept Your Next Objective in The Joneses (1) and Drop Off Supplies in a Single Match (3)

Week 2 Seasonal Challenges For Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

• Harm Opponents from at least 50 Meters with the MK-Seven Assault Rifle (200)

• Get Fish at Sleepy Sound or Loot Lake (3)

• Utilizing Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters, Travel 50 Meters in One Swing (1)

• Buy Items from Characters (3)

• Utilize a Med-Mist While Sliding (1)

• Endure Storm Circles While Carrying a Weapon of Epic Rarity or Higher (4)

• Stash Items in a Tent (2)

Week 3 Seasonal Challenges For Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

• Search coolers (3)

• Slide persistently for 25 meters (1)

• Skip multiple times on Spider-Man’s Bouncers without contacting the ground (5)

• Converse with Guaco, Bunker Jonesy, and Cuddle Team Leader (3)

• Gather put away things from a Tent (2)

• Harm rivals at Rocky Reels or Condo Canyon (75)

• Visit different Seven Outposts in a solitary match (2)

• Hit flimsy spots while reaping (100)

• Get disposals with an Assault Rifle (10)

Week 4 Seasonal Challenges For Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

• Get headshot harm with a Pistol (75)

• Reap Wood from The Joneses, Shifty Shafts, or Logjam Lumberyard (150)

• Explode gas jars to annihilate objects (2)

• Dance at Chonker’s Speedway, Rocky Reels, and Greasy Grove (3)

• Experience Re-Fill impacts for 15 seconds (1)

• Bargain harm to adversaries with Rare or better Shotguns (400)

• Stowaway in Stealth Grass for 10 seconds (1)

• Get disposals with an SMG (10)

• Harm adversaries with a reaping apparatus (100)

Week 5 Seasonal Challenges For Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

• Assemble structures at Coney Crossroads, Sleepy Sound, and Condo Canyon (3)

• Guarantee an unwanted tent (1)

• Drive a vehicle through water (1)

• Thump down Timber Pines (5)

• Acquire safeguards utilizing a Shield Keg (100)

• Magically transport utilizing Rift Generators at various Seven Outposts (3)

• Obliterate designs with Motorboat Missiles (15)

• Harm rivals with an SMG (1000)

• Buy things from candy machines (3)

Week 6 Seasonal Challenges For Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

• Travel 100 meters while zooming around a Tornado (100)

• Harm a rival in somewhere around 30 seconds of hunching in Tall Grass (1)

• Buy an irregular thing from a Malfunctioning Vending Machine (1)

• Obliterate Timber Pine stumps (3)

• Recuperate well-being by resting in a Tent (30)

• Mark an adversary player utilizing a Flare Gun (1)

• Sound a vehicle horn inside 10 meters of a rival (1)

• Harm rivals with a Pistol (700)

• Bargain headshot harm to rivals (250)

Week 7 Seasonal Challenges For Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

• Collect stones from The Temple, The Ruins, or Tumbletown Temple (0/200)

• Dispense with IO Force adversaries (0/3)

• Toss a Klomberry while remaining inside 10 meters of a Klombo (0/1)

• Harm rivals with Grenades or a Grenade Launcher (0/75)

• Interface with a work station at a Mole Team Drill Site (0/1)

• Obliterate articles while driving a Quadcrasher (0/30)

• Gather various kinds of weapons at Shifty Shafts or the Sanctuary (0/3)

• Harm rivals with a Sniper Rifle (0/150)

• Refuel a vehicle with gas (0/50)