Sony Camera Battery Pack Features a built-in USB-C Charging Point

If you’re a casual or professional photographer who uses one of Sony’s digital or DSLR cameras, you’re probably familiar with the annoyance of lugging the proprietary charging adaptor to recharge the NP-FZ100 battery that powers the majority of the company’s cameras.

Nitecore, on the other hand, promises to let you ditch Sony’s charger for good with its new UFZ100 rechargeable battery for Sony cameras, which includes a built-in USB-C charging connector.

Nitecore just presented another battery-powered battery load with an implicit USB-C connector for Sony cameras going from the Sony A7 III to the A9 series. Indeed, you read that accurately! The Nitecore UFZ100 is basically a trade for Sony's NP-FZ100 battery pack, which drives the Sony A7 III, A7R III, A9 II, A6600, FX3, and different cameras.

If you are a serious photographer, you will need to refuel the NP-FZ100 battery with its unique charging adaptor, which has a capacity of 2,280mAh. However, you may remove Niteocore’s UFZ100 from your camera and recharge it with a USB-C connection.

As a result, you would no longer need to carry Sony’s cumbersome proprietary charger in your luggage to recharge your camera battery. The capacity of the UFZ100 is 2,250mAh, which is somewhat less than that of the Sony NP-FZ100.

In addition, the manufacturer has integrated an LED indication to allow customers to readily monitor the battery levels. Users may check the LED indication by pressing a button located just next to the USB-C connector.

Aside from these advantages, the UFZ100 has a built-in power balancing circuit and other safety features like overcharge prevention, overvoltage protection, short circuit protection, and more.

Furthermore, it is backward compatible with all Sony cameras that use the NP-FZ100 battery pack. The battery percentage is displayed on the camera displays.

While the concept of charging a camera battery pack using a USB-C connection is intriguing, Nitecore’s product may fall short when compared to Sony’s NP-FZ100 battery pack. Although Sony claims that its battery takes only 2.5 hours to completely charge, the UFZ100 takes four hours.

What’s the Pricing?

This is a big difference between the two, although the UFZ100’s pricing may have an influence in wiping it out. If it is supplied at a lower price than Sony’s $78 NP-FZ100, it will be an appealing product to photographers.

However, no information on the product’s pricing or availability has been provided by the firm. You may now check it out on Nitecore’s official website.

