How to merge PDFs

When you are often working with PDFs, you might need to rework or edit them. In some cases, it might also be required to merge more than two PDFs to create a continuous document.

You can do this by following the steps given below. First, convert your documents into a PDF format. If you have a Windows PC, the first thing you should do is check if the app that you are using includes a PDF export option. Microsoft Office and other professional software often do. Those export tools will usually let you set the range of your PDF quality, secure PDFs with a password of your choice, and determine other options related to the document.

If you are using a macOS, you have several PDF options inside the default Print dialogue. Press the ‘Print’ button or menu bar option, or use the keyboard shortcut, command+P. In the lower-left corner of the Print dialogue, click on the PDF menu. You can choose to save the PDF file. Preview the document or open it in Preview to edit. You can also add the PDF to supported apps on your Mac, such as Evernote.

After this is done, follow the procedure given below:

Go to https://www.adobe.com/in/acrobat/online/merge-pdf.html. Click the ‘Select files’ button, which can be found in the center of the page. You can also drag and drop files into the drop zone. Select the PDF files you wish to combine to form one single file. If it is required, you can also reorder the files. Click on ‘Merge files.’ The merged PDF file will appear on your screen. Download it. If you want to organise individual pages, you will need to sign in or create an account.

You may also want to delete and reorder files after you merge them. When you combine PDF files with the Acrobat online tool, you can reorder, add, or even delete files before you merge them into a single PDF file. If you need to reorganise individual pages in your merged PDF, you can sign into the website.

You can add, delete, move, or rotate PDF pages as per your requirements until your content is in the desired order. When it is ready, share your merged file with others for viewing or commenting. Anyone can view the file in any web browser like Google Chrome using the operating system of their preference. These can include Mac, Windows, and Linux.