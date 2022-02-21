How to merge videos on iPhone

Assuming you shoot a lot of recordings utilizing your iPhone’s Camera application, you should clean them utilizing a straightforward video editorial manager.

You likely definitely know how to manage the beginning and endpoints of a video in your Photos application, for instance, yet you probably won’t realize that Apple offers a free video altering application that allows you to consolidate separate recordings into a solitary, longer video.

To get everything rolling, start by introducing Apple’s iMovie application if you haven’t as of now.

Instructions to join recordings on an iPhone utilizing iMovie

Begin the iMovie application and, assuming you see the Welcome to iMovie screen, tap “Proceed.” Tap “Make Project.” Tap “Film” on the New Project screen. iMovie begins in your photostream of ongoing photographs and recordings. Tap “Media” at the upper left. Tap “Video” and afterwards, on the Video page, tap the video organizer you’re keen on. “All” will show you every one of the recordings put away on your iPhone. Tap a video you need to consolidate with another video. Tap some other recordings you need to consolidate, and once more, tap the checkbox to add them to your task. At the point when you’ve added all the video cuts you need, tap “Make Movie” at the lower part of the screen. On the My Movie screen, you can see the video and incorporate advances between the video cuts (to do that, look over the video to the left or right until you track down a cut point, and tap the progress symbol to pick the changing style).