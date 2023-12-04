Fornite Chapter 5 Season 1 has brought a breath of fresh air to the gaming experience, introducing exciting elements like a train system, a new map, and three intriguing game modes – LEGO, Festival, and Rocket Racing. Among the game’s significant updates are eight new weapons added to the loot pool, while others have been vaulted or unvaulted. However, the most anticipated feature this season is the introduction of Weapon Mods, allowing players to tailor their weapons to their liking.

Weapon mods in Fortnite Chapter 5 are attachments that enable players to modify and alter their weapons’ statistics. These mods come in various types, such as optics and foregrips, each serving a distinct purpose. In contrast to the previous chapters where weapons were uniform, this season provides players with diverse options to customize and tweak their weapons according to their preferences.

To engage in weapon customization, players need to locate a Mod Bench. These benches, scattered across the map, offer players the opportunity to enhance their arsenal during matches, a feature reminiscent of popular Battle Royale games like Apex Legends.

Locating Weapon Mod Benches in Fortnite

There are five Weapon Benches, strategically placed at specific Points of Interest (POIs) on the map:

Snooty Steppes Fencing Fields Reckless Railways Grand Glacier Lavish Lair

Unfortunately, accessing these benches is no easy task. They are concealed within locked Vaults, necessitating the acquisition of a special item from the area boss. Vaults may also be guarded by groups of AI enemies, adding an extra layer of challenge for players.

Unlocking Vaults in Fortnite

To open the Vaults, players must first defeat an area boss carrying a Society Medallion. These bosses are conveniently marked on the map, making it easier for players to locate them. The Society Medallion not only enhances your shield attributes but also serves as the key to unlocking the vaults. Interacting with the small keypad beside the vault door using the medallion grants access to a trove of rewards inside, including Gold Bars, weapons, chests, and, of course, the Weapon Bench.

Customizing Your Arsenal with Weapon Mods

Once inside the Vault, players can access the Weapon Mod Bench. To utilize Weapon Mods, players need to defeat the boss, obtain the Society Medallion, open the Vault, and then approach the Weapon Mod Bench. Upon reaching the bench, pressing the use button opens the mod menu, allowing players to customize their weapons.

Weapon Mods are available for purchase using Gold Bars. Players can add up to four different attachments, including Optic, Barrel, Magazine, and Underbarrel. However, it’s crucial to exercise discretion with Gold Bars, as not every mod is compatible with every weapon.

Additionally, players may stumble upon weapons in loot chests already equipped with pre-installed mods. The number of pre-installed mods varies with the weapon’s rarity:

Legendary Rarity Weapon: 4 Mod

Epic Rarity Weapon: 3 Mod

Rare Rarity Weapon: 2 Mod

Uncommon Rarity Weapon: 1 Mod

While some weapons come pre-modded, players can still replace attachments using the Mod Bench, providing an opportunity to tailor the weapon to their preferences. Notably, mod-compatible weapons are not available for purchase from characters or vending machines, emphasising the importance of keeping an eye out for loot during gameplay.

Exploring Weapon Mod Categories

Fortnite offers four distinct categories of Weapon Mod Attachments: Optic, Magazine, Barrel, and Underbarrel. These attachments provide players with numerous combinations to enhance their weapons. Although there are countless ways to improve a weapon using different attachments, stay tuned to our Fortnite page for updates on the finest weapon mods tailored for each class.

Weapon Mods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 introduce a dynamic element to the game, allowing players to personalize their arsenal in ways previously unimaginable. The addition of Weapon Benches and Vaults adds an extra layer of strategy, requiring players to not only navigate the battlefield but also overcome challenges to access these customization options.