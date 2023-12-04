Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has ushered in a revolutionary collaboration between Fortnite and LEGO, creating a fusion of two gaming realms. As part of this exciting partnership, Fortnite is offering players the chance to snag a free skin—Explorer Emilie—available for both the standard Battle Royale mode and the upcoming Fortnite LEGO game mode. This guide will walk you through the steps to unlock this exclusive skin and dive into the LEGO-inspired adventures awaiting in Fortnite.

The Big Bang Event

Epic and Lego made waves with the recent unveiling of Lego Fortnite, a free open-world survival crafting game within the Fortnite universe. The game mode, set to launch on December 7, 2023, promises an immersive experience. What’s more, even if you’re not an avid Lego enthusiast, or the mode doesn’t pique your interest, there’s still a reason to rejoice. By linking a free Lego Insider account with your Epic account, you’re entitled to a complimentary Lego-themed skin for Battle Royale—Explorer Emilie.

Explorer Emilie isn’t your run-of-the-mill skin; it’s a two-in-one delight. This exclusive skin includes a standard version for Battle Royale and other Creative modes, as well as a Lego variant tailor-made for Lego Fortnite. Newcomers and seasoned players alike can seize this opportunity to embellish their characters without spending a single dime. This adds another layer to the Fortnite experience, complementing the Runway Racer outfit that can be earned by reaching 50 account levels before the year’s end.

Unlocking Explorer Emilie Ahead of Time

While the Lego Fortnite game mode is set to launch on December 7, 2023, players can take proactive steps to secure the Explorer Emilie skin beforehand. By following a simple process, you can ensure that Explorer Emilie comes to your locker as soon as it becomes available. This skin, one of over 1200 existing Fortnite skins, will seamlessly transition into the Lego Fortnite realm.

Linking Your Epic Games Account to a LEGO Account

For those without a LEGO Account, the first step is creating one. This account is essential to receive the Explorer Emilie skin. If you already have a LEGO Account, you can proceed with the linking process.

Visit the Epic Games website and navigate to Account Settings by selecting the icon in the upper right corner. In the Apps and Accounts section, locate the LEGO account option within the Apps tab. Select ‘Connect,’ and you’ll be redirected to the LEGO website, where you can log in using your LEGO account details.

To complete the account linking, confirm your consent for LEGO to share your information with Epic Games. Once this step is finalized, your reward—a free Explorer Emilie skin—will be waiting for you on December 7, 2023.

Chapter 5 of Fortnite brings forth a grand expansion, with Lego Fortnite being just one facet of the game’s evolution. Alongside the traditional Battle Royale and user-generated Creative modes, Chapter 5 introduces Rocket Racing—an arcade-style racing game by Psyonix, the creators of Rocket League—and Fortnite Festival, a rhythmic experience from the minds behind Guitar Hero and Rock Band.

Despite these exciting additions, Battle Royale remains the focal point, featuring a brand-new island with a unique attraction—a running train that players can ride around the map. The season 1 battle pass boasts collaborations with renowned franchises like Family Guy and Metal Gear Solid, showcasing a stellar lineup of skins for players to unlock and enjoy.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 signifies a groundbreaking collaboration between Fortnite and LEGO, introducing players to a realm where digital and physical gaming merge seamlessly. The opportunity to acquire the free Explorer Emilie skin adds a layer of excitement to the Fortnite experience. By following the outlined steps to link your Epic Games account with a LEGO account, you ensure a head start in enjoying this unique skin across both standard and Lego Fortnite game modes.