How to mute a hashtag on twitter

Quiet Word/Phrases

Too quiet, a word or expression on Twitter, open the application and tap your profile symbol in the upper left corner. Then, at that point, select Settings and Privacy. Presently tap Content Preferences. Select Muted. Presently tap Muted Words. Tap Add at the base. Presently type in a single word, state, or hashtag you need to quiet. Underneath the text box, you can choose where you maintain that this word or expression should be quieted from, similar to your timetable and warnings, as well as though you need it quieted in tweets posted by anybody, or simply individuals you don’t follow. You can likewise set a span for how long you maintain that this should be quieted: 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, or Forever. At the point when you’re done, tap Save in the upper right corner. Rehash these means to quiet any extra words, phrases, hashtags, or clients you would rather not see on Twitter.