Discovering Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld can unlock a realm of possibilities, granting you access to crafting various items and structures that elevate your gameplay. However, obtaining these elusive resources requires skill, strategy, and perseverance. In this guide, we’ll delve into the intricacies of acquiring Ancient Civilization Cores, empowering you to embark on this thrilling quest.

Ancient Civilization Cores stand as a prized resource within Palworld, introduced through a recent global update. These invaluable materials serve as the foundation for crafting an array of innovative items and structures, ranging from the coveted Ability Glasses to the revolutionary Electric Egg Incubator. While their utility is undeniable, obtaining Ancient Civilization Cores proves to be a formidable challenge, especially for novice players. Fear not, for we’re here to illuminate the path to securing these precious artifacts.

Differentiating Ancient Civilization Cores from Parts

Before delving into the methods of acquisition, it’s crucial to differentiate between Ancient Civilization Cores and their counterparts, Ancient Civilization Parts. While similar in name, these resources possess distinct characteristics and acquisition methods. While Ancient Civilization Parts are garnered through the defeat of world bosses, Ancient Civilization Cores require a different approach, involving the conquest of raid bosses. Thus, to procure Ancient Civilization Cores, adventurers must prepare for arduous battles against formidable foes.

Conquering Raid Bosses

In the realm of Palworld, raid bosses reign supreme as the guardians of Ancient Civilization Cores. Among these formidable adversaries stands Bellanoir, a formidable Pal that serves as the gateway to acquiring these coveted resources. However, traversing this perilous path demands meticulous preparation and unwavering determination.

To summon Bellanoir and commence your journey towards Ancient Civilization Cores, you must first craft the essential artifact: the Bellanoir Slab. This crucial item serves as the catalyst for summoning the raid boss, but its creation is no simple feat. Crafted from four Bellanoir Slab Fragments, these elusive components can only be found within the depths of high-level dungeons. Patience and perseverance are essential virtues as you scour these treacherous realms in pursuit of the fragments needed to forge the Bellanoir Slab.

Constructing the Summoning Altar

With the Bellanoir Slab in hand, the next step is to construct the Summoning Altar, a sacred structure imbued with the power to beckon forth the raid boss. Accessible upon reaching level 33 in the Technology tab, the Summoning Altar requires a modest assortment of resources, including Palladium Fragments and Stone. Once erected, this sanctified altar becomes the focal point of your summoning ritual, a testament to your dedication and resolve.

Strategizing for Success: Confronting Bellanoir

As the Summoning Altar stands tall amidst your base, the stage is set for a showdown of epic proportions. With Bellanoir summoned forth, prepare to engage in a battle that will test your skills and fortitude. Armed with Dragon elemental Pals and formidable weaponry, such as assault rifles, venture forth to confront this formidable foe. With 300,000HP at its disposal and a relentless onslaught, Bellanoir poses a formidable challenge. However, exploit its weakness to the Dragon elemental type and unleash a barrage of attacks to claim victory within the allotted ten-minute window.

With Bellanoir vanquished and victory secured, the fruits of your labor await. Among the spoils of battle lie the coveted Ancient Civilization Cores, shimmering with untold potential. These precious artifacts unlock a myriad of crafting possibilities, empowering you to forge new horizons within the realm of Palworld.