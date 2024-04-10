Are you ready to embark on an epic journey to catch the elusive Celebi in Pokemon GO? Look no further! We’ve got all the tips and tricks you need to complete the Celebi Special Research quest, A Ripple in Time. Whether you’re a seasoned trainer or just starting out, this guide will help you navigate through each step of the quest and finally add Celebi to your collection.

For aspiring Pokemon trainers, catching rare and mythical Pokemon is the ultimate thrill. Celebi, one of the most sought-after mythical creatures in Pokemon lore, is now available for capture in Pokemon GO. But catching Celebi isn’t as simple as stumbling upon it in the wild. Trainers must embark on a special research quest known as A Ripple in Time to unlock the opportunity to catch this elusive Pokemon.

Unlocking the Celebi Special Research

Before diving into the Celebi Special Research quest, trainers must first complete the seventh step of the A Mythical Discovery special research, which grants players the chance to catch another mythical Pokemon, Mew. To unlock A Mythical Discovery, trainers must reach level 15. Once this prerequisite is met, trainers can embark on the journey to catch Celebi through the A Ripple in Time quest, consisting of eight steps packed with challenges and rewards.

Can You Get Shiny Celebi in Pokemon GO?

While shiny Celebi has made appearances in Pokemon GO events, it’s not currently obtainable through the A Ripple in Time special research. Trainers eager to add the shiny variant of Celebi to their collection will need to wait for Niantic to organize special events featuring the shiny version of the Pokemon.

A Ripple in Time Tasks & Rewards

Let’s break down each step of the Celebi Special Research quest, along with the corresponding tasks and rewards:

Step 1

Power up a Pokemon 5 times

Battle in a gym 2 times

Battle in a raid

Rewards: 10 Pokeball, 1 Fast TM, 1 Special Incubator

Step 2

Make 3 new friends

Catch a Pokemon 3 days in a row

Evolve an evolved grass-type Pokemon

Rewards: 1 Sun Stone, 1,500 Stardust, 1 Premium Raid Pass

Step 3

Reach level 25

Use a Sun Stone to evolve Gloom or Sunkern

Hatch 9 eggs

Rewards: Eevee encounter, 1 King’s Rock, 1 Premium Raid Pass

Step 4

Walk 10 km with Eevee as your buddy

Evolve Eevee into Espeon during the day

Send 20 Gifts to Friends

Rewards: Eevee Encounter, 2,500 Stardust, and 1 Metal Coat

Step 5

Walk 10 km with Eevee as your buddy

Evolve Eevee into Umbreon at night

Trade a Pokemon

Rewards: 1 Star Piece, 15 Pinap Berries, 1 Up-grade

Step 6

Visit Pokestops 7 days in a row

Use 25 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon

Use special evolution items to evolve Pokémon 2 times

Rewards: 3,500 Stardust, 1 Dragon Scale, 5 Silver Pinap Berries

Step 7

Catch 40 Grass or Psychic-type Pokémon

Make an Excellent Curveball Throw

Earn a Gold Johto Medal

Rewards: 1 Charge TM, 10 Silver Pinap Berries, Celebi encounter

Step 8

Claim reward

Claim reward

Claim reward

Rewards: 5,500 Stardust, 1 Super Incubator, 20 Celebi Candy

Completing the Steps

Step 1: Power Up and Battle

To kick off the quest, power up a Pokemon five times, engage in gym battles, and tackle a raid. Remember, any Pokemon can be powered up, so choose wisely.

Step 2: Make Friends and Catch Pokemon

Make new friends, catch Pokemon consecutively for three days, and evolve a grass-type Pokemon. Don’t worry if you’re short on friends; online Pokemon GO forums are a great place to connect with fellow trainers.

Step 3: Level Up and Evolve

Reach level 25, evolve a Gloom or Sunkern using a Sun Stone, and hatch nine eggs. Super Incubators can speed up the egg-hatching process.

Step 4: Walk and Evolve

Walk 10 km with Eevee as your buddy, evolve Eevee into Espeon during the day, and send gifts to friends. No need for the name trick here; simply walk with Eevee to trigger its evolution.

Step 5: Night Evolution and Trading

Continue walking with Eevee, evolve it into Umbreon at night, and trade a Pokemon. Nighttime in Pokemon GO is indicated by a darker game map.

Step 6: Pokestop Visits and Evolution Items

Visit Pokestops daily, use Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon, and evolve Pokemon using special items earned in previous steps.

Step 7: Catch ‘Em All

Catch 40 Grass or Psychic-type Pokemon, master the Excellent Curveball Throw, and earn a Gold Johto Medal by catching Johto region Pokemon.