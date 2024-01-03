You might have come to Cazador’s Palace with a specific intention, or you might have simply happened across the oddly secluded and opulent area of Baldur’s Gate by accident. In any case, there’s a huge magically sealed door with all kinds of weird people inside. A door of sin, if you will. With its cryptic writing and bewildering lock, the Sinister Door in Szarr Palace is a particularly difficult and intriguing obstacle in Baldur’s Gate 3, a game renowned for its intricate puzzles and fascinating locations.

But as any player of D&D or BG3 knows, nothing is ever completely locked. Like many of the riddles in Baldur’s Gate 3, finding the proper tools will make everything simple. Thus, this is the way to unlock Cazadores Palace’s Sinister Door.

How to open the Sinister Door

The Kozakuran dictionary and the Szarr family ring are both necessary to unlock the evil door; the former serves as the magic word generator and the latter as the key.

When you first approach the evil door, which is on the top floor of Cazador’s palace, you’ll see that it is sealed with a magic that is beyond your comprehension. The Kozakuran dictionary is useful in translating the inscription on the inside of the ring, which is necessary in order to unlock it with the help of the Szarr family ring as a key.

The Szarr daily ring is located in the kennels on the bottom level. A skeleton will start talking to you as soon as you go into the room. You have two options: either destroy your opponent and remove the ring from their bones, or pass the charisma check required of the skeleton to give it to you.

Necrotic energy emanates from a third-floor room that houses the Kozakuran dictionary. It turns out that the source of the energy is a dead body within. Since the dictionary is in this room, your options are limited to taking the necrotic damage, using someone resistant to undead magic, or teleporting to the dresser and looting it.

Where is the Kozakuran Dictionary located?

Proceed through the curtains on the left after standing at the Sinister Door to locate the Kozakuran Dictionary. Next, descend the steps to the “kennels,” where Astarion informs you the Vampire Spawn are kept as punishment.

Look for the first chamber on the left with black and green tendrils on it before entering the Kennels. Be careful of the Necrotic fog inside, but once you’re inside, look in the Wardrobe under the butterfly painting to find the book.

Where is the Szarr Signet Ring located?

Many people might be surprised to learn that you can locate the Szarr Signet Ring by walking down the corridor from the chamber where you obtained the book, rather than having to pry it off Cazadore’s body after a fight.

Keep an eye out for the concealed door to the right. Enter the Kennel through the secret door, and you’ll encounter Godey, an invisible man who will probably ambush you unless Astarion is with you in which case he’ll speak with you. To obtain the Signet Ring, all you have to do is pass your persuasion, intimidation, or deception test.

If everything else fails, you can defeat him in battle, and the Ring will be in his inventory. After completing this, return to the Sinister Door and use your two objects to interact with it. The door will then easily open.

There you have it, the steps to unlock the Sinister Door in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Szarr Palace.