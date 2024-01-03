The open-world robbery game Star Wars Outlaws by Ubisoft seemed to be released somewhere around the end of 2024 for a little while earlier today. Disney Parks posted a blog entry revealing the news, and although it doesn’t provide an exact release date, it is certainly more accurate than our prior understanding, which stated that it would likely happen in 2024.

“The open-world Star Wars game, Star Wars Outlaws, is set to release late this year for Star Wars fans,” the 24 Oooh-Worthy Things at Disney Experiences in 2024 piece stated.

“You may explore both new and famous worlds around the cosmos in this game. As Kay Vess, an aspiring criminal looking for freedom and a way to start over with Nix, you can stake everything on the line. There are a lot of opportunities in the galaxy if you’re ready to take the chance.”

Star Wars Outlaws may be released by the end of 2024

When Star Wars Outlaws was initially shown during the Summer Game Fest of the previous year, its release date was simply stated as 2024. However, more recently, there have been worries that it may have been postponed when an October 2023 financial report revealed that the release date of an unidentified “large game” on Ubisoft’s schedule had been moved to the next fiscal year, which would imply any time after March 31st, 2024. In theory, “late 2024” would fit that description, but it’s difficult to determine if Outlaws ever meant for it to come earlier in the year because they only ever had a hazy 2024 timeframe.

Anyway, Star Wars Outlaws, which puts you in the shoes of Kay Vess, a bold rogue type who gets offered the chance to pull off the heist of a lifetime alongside her alien dog pal Nix and robot buddy ND-5, is probably going to be Ubisoft’s biggest holiday game of the year. Kay Vess is similar to Hans Solo in this regard. The gameplay clip, which is shown above, appears to have all of the iconic Star Wars elements, such as starship fighting, speeder bike chases, and a ton of pew pew shooting.

Still no precise release date

In any case, it’s wise to aim for late 2024: Although the Christmas quarter is busy, it’s still the usual season for generating money, and because the year has begun and a more precise release date has not yet been established, I believe that in the future is more likely than earlier. Cross your fingers. The developers behind it are Ubisoft Massive, who were most recently behind the mediocre Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and, of course, The Division.

However, for the time being, a vague “2024” will do: A Ubisoft spokesman confirmed that the blog post was erroneous and that the release schedule is still set in a statement that was forwarded to PC Gamer. It should not be too long until we learn more about what the remaining adventures of Kay will involve since the window for release is getting closer.