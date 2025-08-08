The Verdansk Stadium in Call of Duty: Warzone has always been a point of fascination for players. Its imposing structure and hidden interiors have sparked curiosity since the map’s debut. With the release of Season 5, the Stadium’s roof can finally be opened, but it’s not as simple as walking through the front gates. This time, players must complete a special in-game event to blow the roof wide open. If you’re looking to explore the Stadium’s revamped interior and claim exclusive rewards, this guide will walk you through every step.

Unlike previous versions of Verdansk, where the Stadium was either permanently closed or accessible by default, Season 5 introduces a dynamic event that requires player participation. The roof won’t open on its own—instead, squads must work together (sometimes unintentionally) to trigger a spectacular explosion that removes the roof entirely. This event is time-sensitive, available only for a limited period, so acting quickly is key.

Step 1: Locate the Satellite Hijack Contract

The first step to opening the Stadium is finding the Satellite Hijack Contract. These contracts spawn randomly across Verdansk at the start of each match, marked by red icons on your Tac Map. They resemble Orbital Strike Crates, so keep an eye out for flares or smoke indicating their location. Landing near one early in the match gives you a head start, but be prepared for competition—other squads will be racing to grab them too.

A crucial detail to remember is that only one contract can be active per squad at a time. If you or a teammate already has a different contract, you’ll need to complete it before picking up the Satellite Hijack. Coordination is essential here.

Step 2: Investigate the Campsite and Retrieve the Decrypting Tool

Once you’ve secured the contract, your next objective is to investigate a nearby campsite. The game will mark the location with a yellow icon, guiding you to a pile of gear. Interacting with this gear will reveal your next task: obtaining a Decrypting Tool.

Here’s where things get tricky. The tool might already be at the campsite, or another player may have taken it. If it’s missing, you’ll need to track down and eliminate the enemy who has it. This adds a layer of unpredictability, as you could find yourself in a firefight over the tool. Stay alert and communicate with your team to secure it quickly.

Step 3: Hijack the Relay Module

With the Decrypting Tool in hand, your squad must now locate and hack a Relay Module. The game will mark another yellow waypoint, leading you to the module’s position. Once there, interact with it to start the hacking process. A countdown timer will appear, and your team must defend the area until it completes.

This stage is where teamwork shines. The more teammates inside the hacking zone, the faster the timer progresses. However, the module emits a red flare when activated, alerting nearby enemies to your location. Expect heavy resistance as rival squads may try to stop you or steal the progress for themselves.

Step 4: Wait for the Stadium Roof to Blow Open

Completing the Relay Module hack is only part of the challenge. For the Stadium roof to explode, multiple squads in the same match must finish their Satellite Hijack Contracts. The exact number required varies—some reports suggest three teams, while others mention six. Regardless, this means you’ll need a bit of luck, as not every lobby will have enough players focusing on the objective.

If enough contracts are completed, a cinematic event triggers. A massive orbital laser strikes the Stadium, obliterating the roof in a dramatic explosion. The entire map will see and hear it, turning the Stadium into an instant hotspot as players rush inside for loot.

Step 5: Enter the Stadium and Claim Your Rewards

With the roof gone, the Stadium becomes fully accessible. But the real prize lies inside: a Weapon Case containing the Enigma Blueprint for the CR-56 AMAX. This blueprint was a fan favorite in the original Verdansk, making its return in Season 5.

The Weapon Case spawns near the center of the Stadium, often close to a large missile structure. Picking it up starts a 60-second hold timer. Survive until it expires, and the blueprint is yours—not just for the match, but permanently added to your Gunsmith. Be warned, though: the Stadium will become a warzone (pun intended) as multiple squads fight for control.