Honda is stepping into a new era of electrification with the announcement of its first electric vehicle built entirely on its own platform the 2026 Acura RSX. Unlike the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX, which ride on General Motors’ Ultium platform, the RSX will debut Honda’s proprietary architecture and its newly developed Asimo operating system.

A Fresh Start in EV Development

The RSX marks a turning point for Honda’s EV strategy. Until now, its electric offerings in the US relied on GM’s technology, with the Prologue enjoying early success by outperforming its GM counterparts, the Chevy Blazer and Equinox EVs.

Now, Honda is moving away from borrowed platforms and introducing a fully homegrown product. The RSX is based on the Acura Performance concept revealed last year and will be the first model to showcase the company’s new EV engineering capabilities.

Made in Ohio: Honda’s New $4.4B EV Plant

Production of the RSX will begin in late 2025 at Honda’s brand-new facility in Ohio — a $4.4 billion joint venture with LG Chem. This state-of-the-art factory will serve as the launchpad for Honda’s future electric models, signaling the automaker’s long-term investment in US manufacturing and battery production.

The Ohio plant will also be key to Honda’s ability to scale EV production quickly while maintaining control over design, engineering, and software.

The Return of a Performance Icon

Honda is reviving the RSX badge for this milestone model, a nameplate that last appeared in the early 2000s as the performance-focused Acura variant of the Honda Integra.

“In RSX, we turn to an Acura nameplate that communicates fun-to-drive performance — a great name for a sporty SUV with a coupe silhouette for our first original Acura EV,” said Lance Woelfer, VP of automobile sales at American Honda Motor Co.

The move mirrors Honda’s recent decision to bring back another classic — the Prelude — as a sporty, two-door hybrid, underscoring the brand’s strategy of blending nostalgia with innovation.

Debut of the Asimo Operating System

The 2026 RSX will be the first vehicle to feature Honda’s in-house-developed Asimo OS. Announced at CES earlier this year, the software is named after Honda’s famous humanoid robot, retired in 2018.

Asimo OS is central to Honda’s vision for a “software-defined vehicle,” where core functions are managed and updated digitally. This approach allows for over-the-air updates, feature expansions, and performance tweaks long after the vehicle leaves the factory.

The RSX is also the first step toward Honda’s upcoming “Honda Zero” lineup, which will include the Honda 0 SUV.

Acura Leads the Charge

“Acura is once again, sort of the tip of the spear for electrification and our digital future,” said Jessica Fini, Honda’s assistant VP for communications.

With the RSX, Honda isn’t just entering the next phase of its EV journey — it’s staking a claim in the increasingly competitive electric SUV market, blending performance heritage with cutting-edge technology.

Production begins late 2025, with deliveries expected in 2026. By then, Honda will have taken a decisive step toward becoming a self-reliant EV manufacturer, with Acura leading the charge into its electrified future.