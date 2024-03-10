Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has ushered in a plethora of fresh content, embracing the theme of Greek mythology and transforming the entire map. Among the exciting additions are four new Points of Interest (POIs) and an enticing Battle Pass brimming with captivating skins and camouflages.

Players well-acquainted with Fortnite Battle Royale are no strangers to the concept of Bunkers, a feature that has piqued curiosity since the earliest seasons. However, in Chapter 5 Season 2, these Bunkers take center stage as invaluable locations housing Mod Benches and an abundance of Epic Loot for both solitary adventurers and cooperative squads. It’s worth noting that these coveted spots become accessible only after the third storm circle closes, intensifying the competition among players vying for their treasures.

When Do Weapon Bunkers Appear?

Initially, Weapon bunkers are shrouded in secrecy, remaining locked and off-limits at the outset of a Battle Royale match. However, as the game progresses and the third storm circle dissipates, these elusive bunkers reveal themselves, marked on the mini-map with a distinct white icon. This pivotal moment signifies the opportunity for players to delve into these hidden sanctuaries, plunder epic chests, and utilize the mod benches nestled within the confines of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Locating the Weapon Bunkers

The Weapon Bunkers are strategically dispersed across the expanse of the new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map, tantalizing players with their potential spoils. Following the closure of the third storm circle, these bunkers become visible on the mini-map, offering eager adventurers a chance to chart their course towards these coveted destinations. Below are the nine locations where players can find these bunkers:

Slightly southwest of The Underworld

Slightly southwest of Grim Gate

South of Pleasant Piazza

West of Lavish Lair

East of Lavish Lair

South of Classy Courts

South of Fencing Fields

Northwest of Mount Olympus

North of Mount Olympus

How to Access a Bunker in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Gaining entry to these clandestine bunkers requires patience, as players must await the closure of the third storm circle. This delay may result in certain bunkers being beyond reach, intensifying the competition among remaining players. However, upon unlocking, players can venture inside to discover a treasure trove of chests, a Weapon Bench, and more. Interacting with the Weapon Bench presents an opportunity to customize weapons, potentially tipping the scales in favor of a victorious outcome.

What Lies Inside a Weapon Bunker?

Upon breaching the confines of an opened weapon bunker, players are greeted with an array of enticing treasures, including high-tier loot caches, epic chests, and a mod bench primed for weapon enhancements. The mod bench operates on a currency of gold bars, facilitating the installation of scopes, magazines, and other attachments to augment firearms. Consequently, weapon bunkers emerge as indispensable pit stops, offering essential resources and strategic advantages for navigating the challenges of late-game battles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Mastering the Mod Bench

To wield the full potential of the mod bench, players must equip a weapon from their hotbar and interact with the bench. Within the modding menu, players can select from various modifications, including optics, magazines, barrels, and under barrels. Each modification incurs a cost in gold bars, emphasizing the importance of accumulating this currency whenever possible.

The weapon bunkers in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 present a captivating blend of exploration, strategy, and resource management. By mastering the art of accessing these clandestine sanctuaries and leveraging the offerings within, players can enhance their arsenal, fortify their position, and inch closer to victory in the ever-evolving landscape of Fortnite.