How to pair PS4 controller to iPhone

If you want to game on the move but want more control over the experience than your phone’s touchscreen provides, you’re in luck. iOS 13 (or later) allows you to associate a Playstation controller with your iPhone over Bluetooth.

While you can accomplish this with an iPad and some Xbox controllers, we’re going to focus on how to link your PS4 DualShock controller with your iPhone.

Apple Arcade has almost 200 games that may be played on your iPhone. However, touching and dragging on a glass display isn’t always the most pleasurable method to play games; a wireless controller is a million times better. Fortunately, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and TVOS 14 included support for DualShock 4 and Xbox One S wireless controllers, so you’ll be able to play a variety of games on your Apple device.

Here’s how to make a connection:

Navigate to the Settings app on your iPhone.

To access the Bluetooth menu, tap “Bluetooth.” It may be turned on already, but if not, turn it on immediately by clicking the toggle button at the top of the screen. When Bluetooth is enabled, it will become green.

Keep the Bluetooth menu open in order to observe when the controller appears and link it.

Press the Playstation and Share buttons on your PS4 controller at the same time. Keep them pressed until the light on your controller begins to flash.

“DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller” should appear in the Bluetooth menu on your iPhone under other devices. To link your controller, click this button.

When the light on the rear stops flashing and becomes a reddish pink hue, your controller is paired.

Follow these instructions to unplug your controller after you’ve finished playing:

If your phone is equipped with facial ID, you may access the Control Center by swiping diagonally across the screen from upper right to lower left. Swipe up from the bottom of your screen on a touch ID phone.

Hold down the Bluetooth icon.

A menu will appear. Find the “Bluetooth: On” icon and tap and hold it.

Your available devices, including your DualShock controller, will be shown. To disconnect, press the controller’s name.

If you continue to have issues connecting your controller, Apple advises Apple suggests that you try the following: