Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spotted online for Bluetooth certification hinting for its launch!

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the follow-up to the popular Galaxy S20 FE, has been in the works for some time now. Bluetooth SIG, a website run by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, has now revealed Samsung’s next smartphone.

SM-G990 and the Galaxy S21 FE surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG website in two different filings. Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility is also mentioned in the papers. The fact that Samsung’s newest foldable are listed with their right Bluetooth versions suggests that this isn’t a typo.

An “SM-G990B DS” model number in one of the files appears to suggest a dual-SIM version. In general, Samsung refers to dual-SIM models as “DS.” However, the S21 FE filing was made at around the same time as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Samsung Watch 4 series. This may imply that the Galaxy S21 FE was originally intended to be launched during the Unpacked event on August 11, along with the foldable.

Perhaps the FE’s filing date has little to do with its initial debut date. But it’s not uncommon for products introduced at the same time to appear on Bluetooth SIG simultaneously.

According to reports coming out of Korea, Samsung has actually delayed the forthcoming phone owing to marketing or production difficulties. In any case, the phone’s inadvertent presence on Samsung’s official Instagram account may be a sign that its release isn’t too far off.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – Specification and Pricing (Rumored)

Introducing the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, a new smartphone from Samsung. A 6.40-inch touchscreen display is said to be included in the phone. Android is likely to run on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which will have a 4500mAh battery. As well as wireless charging, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE also has patented fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to include a triple camera system. It’s said to include a single selfie camera. In addition to Android, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE operates on the One UI system. An unconfirmed report suggests that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be a dual-SIM phone (GSM and GSM) that will support both Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White are rumored to be available.

Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G are reportedly included on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). As a less-priced variant of the Galaxy S20, the S20 FE was far from a bargain. It came in two flavors: a 4G and a 5G version. In comparison, the 4G Galaxy S20 FE, which was not released in the US, cost £599 / AU$999.

In order to maintain the continuity of the line, the S21 FE is expected to be priced cheaper than the S20. According to rumors from Korea, the S21 FE would arrive at a price of approximately $100 less than its predecessor.

