Mastering the parry mechanic in Grounded 2 can mean the difference between survival and an untimely trip back to your last save point. Whether you’re facing off against aggressive bugs or tougher enemies, a well-timed parry can turn the tide of battle in your favor. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to parry like a pro, from the basics to advanced techniques.

Before diving into advanced strategies, it’s crucial to grasp the fundamentals. Parrying, also known as perfect blocking, is a defensive move that allows you to deflect an enemy’s attack at the exact moment it lands. When executed correctly, it not only negates damage but also leaves your opponent vulnerable for a counterattack.

In Grounded 2, the timing for a successful parry is tight but rewarding. Unlike a regular block, which reduces damage, a perfect parry completely nullifies it and often stuns the attacker. This mechanic is essential for handling tougher foes, especially in higher difficulty settings where every hit counts.

Timing Is Everything

The key to a perfect parry lies in timing. Most enemies in Grounded 2 have distinct attack animations—learning these is the first step toward consistent parries. Watch for visual cues like wind-up movements or audio signals such as growls or hisses. For example, spiders often rear back before lunging, while beetles might charge with a noticeable pause.

Practice makes perfect. Start with weaker enemies to get a feel for their attack patterns before taking on bigger threats. The more you fight a particular enemy, the easier it becomes to predict their moves.

Equipment and Upgrades That Help

While skill is the most important factor, certain gear can make parrying easier. Some armor sets or mutations in Grounded 2 may extend the parry window slightly or provide bonuses after a successful block. Look for equipment that enhances blocking or reduces stamina consumption, as frequent parrying can drain your stamina quickly.

Additionally, upgrading your weapons can improve your counterattack potential. A strong weapon paired with a well-timed parry can quickly dispatch even the toughest bugs.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Even seasoned players can mess up parries. Here are some pitfalls to watch out for:

Spamming Block – Repeatedly tapping the block button won’t help. Parrying requires precision, and random blocking can leave you open to attacks. Ignoring Stamina – Blocking and parrying consume stamina. If you run out, you won’t be able to defend yourself. Manage your stamina wisely. Overcommitting to Parries – Some attacks are unblockable or better dodged. Recognize when to parry and when to sidestep or retreat.

Advanced Parry Techniques

Once you’ve mastered the basics, try these advanced tactics to elevate your gameplay:

Baiting Attacks – Some enemies only attack when you’re within a certain range. Use movement to provoke an attack, then parry and counter.

Chain Parrying – Against foes with rapid combos, you may need to parry multiple times in succession. Stay calm and time each block carefully.

Environmental Awareness – Use terrain to your advantage. Backing into a wall can limit enemy movement, making their attacks more predictable.

Practicing Against Different Enemies

Different enemies require different parry strategies. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Spiders – Fast and aggressive, but their attacks have clear tells. Watch for their leg movements.

Beetles – Slower but hit harder. Their charge attacks are telegraphed, making them easier to parry.

Flying Insects – Trickier due to their mobility. Wait for them to dive, then parry at the last second.

The best way to improve is to fight these enemies repeatedly until their patterns become second nature.