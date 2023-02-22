How To Perform a Dodge Roll in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a thrilling game that offers a unique experience to players. However, the game is not just about attending classes and exploring the school, as players will also face various enemies and challenges. One of the essential techniques to master in the game is the dodge roll, which can be a lifesaver in tough situations.

Key Binds For the Dodge Roll:

To execute a dodge roll, players need to press the designated button on their gaming system. On PS5, players need to press the circle button, while Xbox players can press B. On PC, dodge rolling can be executed by pressing CTRL. Players can change the direction of their dodge roll by using the analog stick or WASD on PC. The controls for dodge rolling on the Switch version are yet to be revealed.

When Dodge Rolling is useful:

Dodge rolling is especially useful when facing enemies with unblockable attacks, as it allows players to avoid taking damage. When an enemy targets the player with an attack, a ring appears above the character’s head. Yellow rings indicate attacks that can be blocked by Protego, while red rings signify unblockable attacks that must be dodged.

Additional Important Information:

During a dodge roll, players are invincible, which makes it an effective method to evade attacks, especially in tight spots or when confronted with large, sweeping attacks. Mastering the dodge roll is crucial to avoid taking damage and staying alive in the game, especially in boss battles or challenging situations.

As players progress through the game and earn Talent Points, they can unlock new abilities that enhance their dodge rolling skills. At level 5, players can purchase the Core Talent, Swift, which enables them to teleport a short distance by holding down the dodge roll button, increasing the range and invincibility time of the dodge roll. This skill can be useful in avoiding attacks or getting closer to enemies quickly.

At level 16, players can unlock the Core Talent, Evasion Absorption. This talent allows successful evasions of unblockable attacks to fill up the Ancient Magic meter, which can be used to cast powerful spells or execute devastating attacks. This skill is particularly useful in boss battles, where players can use it to fill up their Ancient Magic meter quickly and unleash powerful spells to defeat their enemies.

In conclusion, mastering the dodge roll is crucial to surviving in Hogwarts Legacy. Players must understand the controls for dodge rolling on their gaming system and learn to use it effectively to avoid taking damage from unblockable attacks. Players can also unlock new abilities to enhance their dodge rolling skills, such as Swift, which allows them to teleport a short distance, and Evasion Absorption, which fills up the Ancient Magic meter.