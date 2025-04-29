Are you a fan of Oblivion and want to crack every method to be the best in the game? Then this is the guide for you. Here we will discuss how one can lockpick in Oblivion in the simplest of steps. We shall also see if that is possible inside the game, and if yes, then when. We will also cover all the important points related to the locks and about picking them. Let us begin!

Can I lockpick in Oblivion?

Yes, you absolutely can lockpick in Oblivion! It’s a core mechanic for opening locked chests, doors, and containers to gain access to valuable loot and hidden areas. When you attempt to pick a lock, a minigame will appear. It shows a series of pins that you need to set in the correct position. It is an important procedure in the game that will help you save time and extra effort at times.

How to pick a lock in Oblivion?

Now that we know that it is possible for us to pick a lock in the game, let us see how we can do it!

Starting Lockpicking: When facing a locked container or door, activate it when you can. If you have lockpicks in your inventory, the lockpicking minigame will appear.

The Lockpicking scenario: You'll see a representation of the lock with several tumblers or pins that need to be set. You'll also see your lockpick.

Choosing a Tumbler: You can use the directional keys or the left analogue stick to move your lockpick horizontally and select which tumbler you want to attempt to set. The tip of your lockpick will indicate the active tumbler. Move accordingly and take action.

Activating: Now you can activate it by Pressing the "activate" button, usually 'A' on Xbox, 'X' on PlayStation, or Spacebar on PC, and push the selected tumbler upwards.

Manage the speed: Press the button when the speed of the tumbler hits the lowest. Doing anything different won't fetch you the desired results and can even take longer. Also watch for the sound when the tumbler is in the right position for you to take action.

Repeat: Now repeat this process for all the tumblers and your problem will be solved. You will be able to pick any lock in the game you want. However, there is a clause. Let us cover that in the next section!

Difficulty of the lock

This is another aspect one needs to consider when they are talking about picking a lock in Oblivion. Every lock is different and has a set level of difficulty that asks you to behave differently. These may take more effort and time but they will be worth it all in the end.

We hope that this guide has been of help to you and you can now pick any lock-in Oblivion that you want. Whether or not we understand it now, it really gets cool when someone does that. If you want to do it easier, you can also consider joining the ‘Thieves Guild’.