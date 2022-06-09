How to pin post on Instagram Timeline

Instagram currently permits every client to stick up to three presents on the top of their profile in the photograph and video-sharing application. Clients can stick to normal posts (picture and video posts), as well as Reels.

At the point when a client pins at least one presentation on the top of their profile, these posts will stay there regardless of whether they share new posts from now on.

Our aide will tell you the best way to stick presents on your profile from inside the Instagram portable application.

Note: These screen captures were caught in the Instagram application on iOS.

How to pin it?

Stage 1: Tap the three spots in the upper right corner of the post or Reel you need to stick.

Stage 2: Tap “Pin to your profile.”

On the off chance that you as of now have three presents nailed to the highest point of your profile and you endeavor to stick another post, a “Pin limit came to” window will show up. This window will let you know that you’ve previously arrived at your cutoff and that “[p]inning this post will supplant your most seasoned stuck post.” If you need to supplant your most established stuck post, tap the “Affirm” button on “as far as possible came to” window.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri this week presented a modest bunch of Reels highlights, including another 90-second length (up from 60 seconds), the capacity to import your own sound, and admittance to intuitive stickers.

Maybe generally energizing, however, is new framework sticking. The capacity, prodded in April and affirmed on Tuesday(Opens in another window), allows clients to stick up to three photographs or recordings to the highest point of their profile. Essentially tap the three specks close to your number one presents on put them up front on your matrix.

“Your profile is your space, so we’re searching for additional ways of giving you command over that experience,” Mosseri said in a video distributed to Twitter, empowering clients to share groundbreaking thoughts for future updates.

Instagram has begun testing another component that permits clients to nail specific pics to their profiles.

TechCrunch reports(Opens in another window) that the “new element is present in the testing stage and is appearing for select clients on the stage.” The authority PCMag account(Opens in another window) — which, it ought to be obvious, you ought to follow — has gotten admittance to the component. This is what it resembles in real life:

Instagram’s new pin-to-profile picture is carried out for certain clients. In the event that your record has the element, you ought to see a Pin to your profile choice when you tap the three specks on the upper right of a photograph. It’ll then show up on your network with a pin symbol. Once more, tap the three specks and select Unpin from your profile to eliminate them.

Sticking isn’t completely new to Instagram; clients could as of now pin Stories to the highest point of their profiles. However, this extended capacity ought to make it simpler for individuals to feature their best pictures (or if nothing else the ones they like appearance the most) over their later partners.