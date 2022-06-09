Government Issues Public Warning to Chrome and Firefox Users

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In on the 6th of June sent an open warning to the public who are active users of search engines Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. This has mainly been done as the agency has founded some glaring weaknesses in their products which leaves their users vulnerable to people with ill intentions.

The agency in their public notice went to say what exactly the issues are, why they are a problem and how people can take advantage of them and even spoke about how to go about solving to make the internet a much safer and more secure place for everyone.

The agency also took to their Twitter account in the night of the 6th of June saying that they have posted notices on the vulnerability of the two big and popular search engines and posted links for both notice which they made separate for the search engines.

Google Chrome

In their public notice, they state that due to the ‘heap buffer over flow in the V8 internalisation’, these issues persist. The performance Application Programming Interface, and many other aspects of the internet such as performance managers were also proved to be weak and susceptible to attacks.

They have even advised everyone to get their Google Chrome updated to the latest version which is comparatively the most secure, and Google has also acknowledged the issues with their products and have already fixed the bugs.

Mozilla Firefox

For the Mozilla Firefox web browser, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team came to discover that the security of the search engine is very susceptible to attacks and it is not very difficult to go through the security placed which means that personal data and other sensitive information can be accessed and many spoofing attacks can be done and even disk operating system attacks can be performed on specific targeted users of the search engine.

The agency has also urged its people who use Mozilla Firefox as their preferred search engine to update it to the latest version as soon as possible to maximise their security.

The Indian government along with many of its agencies have been focussing on the importance and safety of the internet as they have been tussling with giant tech firms as well as the entire VPN service providing industry. They have been trying to make the internet easy and accessible to everyone while at the same time safe and secure which is what they have done now by informing everyone about the search engines.